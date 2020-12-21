News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharashtra farmers to start their vehicle march to Delhi from Nashik today and all the latest news

Demonstrators raise slogans during the ongoing protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, in Ghazipur, New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra farmers to start their vehicle march to Delhi from Nashik today

Over 5,000 farmers from Maharashtra will kickstart a vehicle march from Nashik to Delhi at 3.00pm on Monday, to join the farmers protesting at the borders of the national capital since the past three weeks. Read more

‘Govt is alert, no need to panic: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on new strain of coronavirus in UK’

Union minister for science and technology, earth sciences, and health and family welfare Harsh Vardhan said on Monday the government is alert and there is no need to panic about the new strain of coronavirus in UK. Read more

Intense winter begins in Jammu & Kashmir with sub-zero temperatures

The 40-day intense winter period “chillai kalan” started in Kashmir valley on Monday with sub-zero night temperatures across the region. Read more

Samsung quietly deletes post that mocked Apple; Galaxy fans may not like what is coming next

There have been rumours in the smartphone industry that Samsung will soon follow Apple’s lead and will remove the charger from its Galaxy S21 retail box. Read more

‘Never thought I would see India get all out for 42 or less again in my lifetime’: Former India batsman Gunduppa Viswanath

Gunduppa Viswanath was part of the Indian team that were bowled out for 42 runs in the 2nd innings of the 2nd Test against England in 1974 at Lord’s. Read more

Alaya F looks like a million bucks in gold mini dress and heels at awards night

If you are looking for Gen-Z approved outfit ideas, take inspiration from Alaya F’s sartorial picks. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor has one of the most versatile wardrobes. Read more

Ford is offering a complimentary PlayStation 5 with its SUV in this country

If the vehicle itself won’t woo new buyers, throw in a gaming console. This may well be one of the strategies being adopted by Ford in Spain where the car maker is offering a brand new PlayStation 5 with the purchase of every brand new 2021 Explorer SUV. Read more

5 bizarre fusion dishes in 2020 that made netizens ask ‘why’

The year 2020 was filled with some unexpected surprises when it came to creating new dishes. While the year blessed us with the oh-so-popular Dalgona coffee, it also showcased some rather weird concoctions that were enough to raise many eyebrows. Read more

‘When can India expect first Covid shot?’: Health Minister answers