News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharashtra panel decides to release 50% of prisoners on temporary bail to prevent spread of Covid-19 and all the latest news

No prisoners either charged or convicted under provisions of special laws will be released on temporary bail because of the coronavirus pandemic.(HT File Photo )

Maharashtra panel decides to release 50% of prisoners on temporary bail to prevent spread of Covid-19

A high powered committee in Maharashtra has decided to release 50% of the 35,239 prisoners in jails across the state on temporary bail as part of measures to control the spread of Covid-19. Read more.

Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday it has initiated clinical trials in India of antiviral drug favipiravir, seen as a potential treatment for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), for which it received approval from the country’s drug regulator in April. Read more.

PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday evening. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted that the address will take place at 8 pm. Read more.

Don: Amitabh Bachchan copied Abhishek’s baby dance moves for Khaike Paan Banaraswala, was on anaesthesia

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating 42 years of his hit film Don which also features his hit dance number Khaike Paan Banaraswala. The actor has now revealed he had actually copied son Abhishek’s baby dance in the song as he danced barefoot after anesthesia shots. Read more.

International Nurses Day: Mumbai Police shares Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. inspired post to thank healthcare workers

International Nurses Day is celebrated each year on May 12 to commemorate the birth of Florence Nightingale. The event was established in 1974 by the International Council of Nurses (ICN) and it also highlights the important role of nurses in the healthcare. Read more.

Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, government’s plan of random testing for community surveillance, new cases in Wuhan and South Korea and more. Watch the full video for more details.

International Nurses Day 2020: The history of nursing and its importance in modern Indian health care

The mention of the word ‘Nurse’ conjures up the image of a compassionate lady in white uniform who selflessly attends to patients. Administering IV fluids, ensuring that the patients take their medicines on time, and monitoring their health, nurses perform numerous duties. Read more.