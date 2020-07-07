News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharashtra records 5,134 new Covid-19 cases, tally past 2.17 lakh and all the latest news

Maharashtra gets 4 new Covid treatment facilities, cases spike by more than 5,000

Maharashtra recorded another huge spike of 5,134 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday that took the state’s tally to 2,17,121, the state health department said. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the 3,520 bed Corona treatment facilities across Mulund, Dahisar, Mahalaxmi Race course and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Bengal to club containment, buffer zones for stricter lockdown from July 9

The West Bengal government on Tuesday expanded the definition of containment zone and clubbed it with the buffer zones to come up with a broad-based containment zone and said a strict lockdown will be implemented in those areas from July 9 to stem the spread of coronavirus. The order, however, did not mention how long the fresh spell of the shutdown will last.

Donald Trump is wrong, yet again | HT Editorial

The United States (US) Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has announced that foreign students who plan to take only online college courses this coming semester must leave the US. Indian students currently in the US, or who were planning to come in as new students, must take in-person courses. Visa restrictions on students will harm the US and offer no benefits to its citizens.

‘Sachin Tendulkar won’t accept he was scared to face Shoaib Akhtar’: Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahif Afridi said Sachin Tendulkar obviously won’t accept that he was scared to face Shoaib Akhtar but Afridi claimed he had seen it while fielding at covers or at mid-off that Sachin had hard times against Akhtar in some of his spells.

Tom Cruise pushed Thandie Newton into ‘terror and insecurity’ on Mission Impossible 2 set

Actor Thandie Newton, who worked with Tom Cruise on Mission: Impossible 2, has said in a tell-all interview that Cruise made her feel ‘insecure’ on the sets of the film. “I was so scared of Tom,” she told Vulture.

Chingari co-founder shares how much the app has grown over the past week

Amidst the whole Chinese product and app ban fiasco, Chingari has emerged as one of those Indian apps that has been downloaded millions of times within a matter of days. And naturally, this has led to a tremendous growth of the app in terms of users, comments, likes and video uploads. But exactly how much growth are we talking about?

Harsh Goenka says he needs this to navigate through his crowded city

Most people who watch videos of hoverboards and Segways wish they too could try them and how efficient they’d be to commute on. Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has shared a video of a man riding one across a crowded street and his tweet is collecting several reactions.

Japan’s Tanabata Festival commemorates the fabled reunion of Orihime and Hikoboshi

Tanabata or The Star Festival, has been is celebrated in Japan since 755 and is one of the main summer festivals in the country. The dates of the Tanabata festival varies by region in Japan but the first festivities begin on July 7 as per the Gregorian calendar. The celebration is held on various days in the months of July and August.

Watch: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China

The Border Roads Organisation is reportedly expanding the Khardung La road, one of the highest motorable stretches in the world. The road is being turned into a two-lane pass. Incidentally, it is the development of border road infrastructure which is believed to be one of the points of contention between India and China during the current face-off. Defence minister Rajnath Singh also held a meeting with Border Roads Organisation officials on July 7. He reviewed ongoing projects with Director General, BRO, and other officials.

