News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharashtra starts review and planning for easing Covid-related restrictions and all the latest news

Maharashtra imposed a lockdown from the midnight of March 23, a day before the nationwide lockdown began. On June 1, the state will have been in lockdown for 69 days. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Maha govt starts review and planning for easing Covid-19-related restrictions from June 1

With just four days for lockdown 4.0 to end on May 31, the Maharashtra government has started a review and planning for easing Covid-19-related restrictions from June 1. Maharashtra imposed a lockdown from the midnight of March 23, a day before the nationwide lockdown began. Read more

In rural Lucknow, boys join sisters in making sanitary pads

In much of India, the word ‘menstruation’ is taboo and a large part of the population, particularly women, shies away from talking about menstrual products out of embarrassment. But in rural Malihabad (Lucknow) two girls Aneesha and Deeksha are enlisting their brothers’ help to sew sanitary pads. Read more

Are Covid-19 testing facilities available in all districts, HC asks State

The Bombay high court has directed the Maharashtra government to disclose whether testing facilities for detecting Covid-19 infections are available in every district of the state. Read more

50% of people infected with Covid may experience altered sense of taste: Study

Nearly 50 per cent of people who contract Covid-19 may experience altered or lost sense of taste, according to a review of studies.The review, published in the journal Gastroenterology, could provide diagnostic hint for clinicians who suspect their patients might have the deadly disease. Read more

Finding sponsors a problem for T20 World Cup

There are many reasons why hosting the Twenty20 World Cup amid the pandemic this year could be a fraught affair. The biggest concern is, of course the players—even if one member gets infected, a team will be knocked out as all players will have to go into quarantine. Read more

Hema Malini issues clarification for ‘classist’ Kent RO ad that showed house helps as disease carriers

Actor and politician Hema Malini has issued a clarification after an advertisement featuring her was slammed for being classist. The ad, for a dough kneading machine, has been taken down by Kent RO. Read more

Donald Trump vs Twitter: Jack Dorsey says they will continue to point out incorrect information

After Twitter decided to prompt users, for the first time ever, to fact check US President Donald Trump’s tweets warning that his claims about “mail-in ballots were false” and “has been debunked by factcheckers”, White House has said that Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies on Thursday. Read more

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: To attain menstrual health, we require community involvement

Menstruation is a normal biological process, which is the key in maintaining the reproductive well being of a woman. Myths and taboos in the society have resulted in a high level of secrecy about the basic menstruation facts -- leading to shame and exclusion for women and girls. Read more

Predator waits to strike its prey in this picture. Can you spot it?

Pictures of wildlife in their natural habitat usually leave people impressed and often surprised. Sometimes, such pictures also end up posing a challenge when they feature animals hiding in plain sight. Read more

Watch| Covid-19: How India’s lockdown is different, what GDP contraction means