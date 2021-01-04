News updates from Hindustan Times: Malegaon blast case accused Pragya Thakur appears before special NIA court and all the latest news

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur, accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, appeared before the Special NIA Court in Mumbai on Monday. (PTI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Malegaon blast case accused Pragya Thakur appears before Special NIA Court

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur, accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, appeared before the Special NIA Court in Mumbai. Read more

Punjab’s Harike Pattan wetland on alert after bird deaths at Pong Dam in Himachal

The state forest and wildlife authorities are on alert at Harike Pattan wetland after scores of migratory birds were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pong Dam sanctuary in Himachal Pradesh. Read more

First hilltop Buddhist monastery found in Bihar’s Lakhisarai

The first hilltop Buddhist monastery of the Gangetic Valley has been found at Lal Pahari in Lakhisarai district of the state, said its excavation team director Anil Kumar. Read more

Indo-Canadian MP quits key post after violating Covid travel curbs

Amid hysteria in Canada within political circles over non-essential international travel as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic surges in the country, an Indo-Canadian MP has resigned as parliamentary secretary after attending a memorial service for her uncle in the US. Read more

‘Have you ever had any dealings with the BCCI?’: Andrew Symonds comments on reports of India’s Brisbane quarantine demands

Team India courted controversy recently after some of its players were seen eating at a restaurant in Melbourne. There were reports that five Indian players -- Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Navdeep Saini - had breached the bio-bubble as they allegedly met an Indian fan at the restaurant. Then reports surfaced that the Indian cricket team is reluctant to travel to Brisbane due to strict quarantine rules. Read more

Rhea Chakraborty arrives at NCB office with brother Showik to mark attendance, talks to paparazzi. Watch video

Rhea Chakraborty, the girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and her brother Showik Chakraborty marked their attendance at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on Monday. As per the conditions of her bail, she must report before the agency on the first Monday of every month, for six months. Read more

Alaya F flaunts luxurious silhouette in Rs 89k chiffon-organza draped ruffle saree and we are smitten

Just one movie old, Jawaani Jaaneman star Alaya F is already grabbing headlines for her sartorial elegance and for pushing the corridors of conventional looks. Recently, the diva dressed up in a saree for an endorsement shoot along with actor Neena Gupta and Sayani Gupta and the fashion police was on immediate alert. Read more

‘Cupid’ cockatoo helps man propose to girlfriend at zoo in Australia. Watch

We all love a good proposal story. But do you know what is even better? A proposal story involving an animal. Just like this one where a man proposed to his girlfriend with the help of a cockatoo. Did hearing that piqued your interest? Wait till you see this video of the proposal which is not just sweet but super entertaining too. Read more

Watch: Passenger falls while boarding moving train at Mumbai station

A passenger escaped death by whisker at Mumbai’s Dahisar railway station. The passenger fell while boarding a moving train at Mumbai station. Another man pulled the passenger away from the moving train to safety. The incident took place on 2 January 2021 and was captured on CCTV. Watch the full video for more details. Watch here