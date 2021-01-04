News updates from Hindustan Times:Mamata Banerjee to convene special Assembly session for passing resolution against farm laws and all the latest news

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday that her government will soon convene a session of the state assembly to pass a resolution against the three farm laws passed by Parliament (PTI)

‘Will make arrangement to convene Assembly session to pass resolution against farm laws’: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that her government will soon convene a session of the state assembly to pass a resolution against the three farm laws passed by Parliament.

‘Give me one week’s time’: Bharat Biotech chief on questions about Covid-19 efficacy

Amid concerns regarding the efficacy data of Covaxin, developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, the company's managing director Krishna Ella said that its vaccine is safe and the company is conducting trials in more than 12 countries apart from India.

‘No ghar wapasi’: Farmer leader vows to keep protesting till farm laws are repealed

Shortly after the seventh round of talks between the farmers and the government ended without a breakthrough, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that until the three contentious farm laws were withdrawn, the protesters won't go home.

‘It’s not social media, it’s Trump Media’: 5 key points from Donald Trump’s phone call

US President Donald Trump on Sunday was recorded on call by Georgia's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, putting pressure on the state secretary and his legal counsel to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the state.

Fan asks Akhtar to pick between Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, Shoaib doesn’t hesitate to make his choice

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is known for his blunt remarks and to the point answers. So there was no surprise when he had no hesitation when asked to pick between Indian batting legends Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.

Anushka Sharma goes for indoor jog in last stretch of pregnancy, does cardio workout on treadmill

Even the cold and rainy weather could not deter mommy-to-be Anushka Sharma's fitness routine as the diva turned to indoor jog on a treadmill.

Kangana Ranaut mocks Diljit Dosanjh for holidaying abroad after ‘instigating’ farmers protest: ‘This is a true local revolution’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has lobbed another attack at actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, with whom she's been involved in a Twitter feud that has extended into the new year.

Woman recreates famous artworks with her dog. They are ‘woofderful’

When thinking of artistic classics such as The Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh or the American Gothic by Grant Wood, words such as "stunning" or "captivating" may come to one's mind.

‘Ayurveda gave world first surgeon’: UP CM Yogi on doctors opposing new norms

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticised doctors opposed to the Central government's move to allow Ayurveda practitioners to perform surgeries.