News updates from Hindustan Times: Mamata says BJP using Visva Bharati for dirty politics and all the latest news

“Those who have imported the politics of fake videos and lies, those who are getting outsiders to visit your homes are making false commitments,” said Banerjee. (PTI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mamata says BJP using Visva Bharati for dirty politics

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a grand rally in Bolpur in Bengal’s Birbhum district, alleging that Visva-Bharati, Bengal’s only Central university that Rabindranath Tagore had set up in the town, has turned into a centre of dirty politics. Read more

‘Uttarakhand aims to certify 31% of agricultural land as organic in 2021’: Minister

The Uttarakhand government has a target to certify 31% of the total agricultural land as organic in 2021 to expand the area under organic farming, said state agriculture minister Subodh Uniyal on Tuesday in Dehradun. Read more

Indian Railways completes speed trial of Vistadome coach

Indian Railways has successfully completed the 180kmph trial run of the new Vistadome tourist coaches, minister of railways Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. Goyal shared pictures of the luxurious coach, manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, on Twitter. Read more

Strong earthquake strikes Croatia: Here’s what we know so far

A second strong earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, in as many days, damaging buildings and prompting authorities in Slovenia to shut down a nuclear power plant. The temblor was felt throughout the country and in neighbouring Serbia and Bosnia. It even was felt as far away as Graz in southern Austria, the Associated Press cited the Austria Press Agency as reporting. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘191, 195 and 200, that’s not batting in Test cricket,’ Ricky Ponting slams Australia after MCG defeat

Ricky Ponting feels Australia’s defeat to India mostly stems from their batting fragility, with the former captain believing that home team needs plenty of areas to tick if they are to have a chance of winning the Test series. Read more

Apple AirPods Max arrive in ‘pure gold’ variant, cost ₹79.25 lakh

Apple released the AirPods Max headphones earlier this month at a price of $549 or ₹59,900 in India. If that figure isn’t hefty enough for you, here’s another: $108,000. Read more

Charu Asopa addresses sis-in-law Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl as ‘jiju’ at Christmas party in Dubai. Watch

Actor Sushmita Sen has been dating model Rohman Shawl for a while now and their fans keep asking them to tie the knot. Looks like even their family may want the same for them. Read more

Masaba Gupta tries aerial Yoga for the first time to cure back injury and not be ‘nazuk’, here are its benefits

As the Covid-19 lockdowns slowed our rat race down, many were seen finally prioritising their health and Masaba Gupta was no different. If you are looking out for some workout motivation to make you hit the grind in the New Year 2021, the ‘Queen of Prints’ has loads to share as she recently added Inverted Natarajasan aka Dancers Pose of aerial Yoga to her fitness regime. Read more

5th grader’s 2010 prediction for how 2020 will be goes viral. Here’s what it is

It is safe to say that 2020 has been an unprecedented year. The past 12 months have panned out very differently than what many would have hoped for or even expected. More specifically, the year turned out to be almost the exact opposite of what this particular 5th grader, named Kevin Singh, predicted. Now, a quote stating Singh’s forecast for 2020 from his 2010 yearbook has gone viral on the Internet. Reading it may leave you with mixed emotions. Read more

Watch: Captain Rahane Vs captain Kohli: Ravi Shastri explains difference

Indian cricket team’s head coach Ravi Shastri has said that the knock played by Ajinkya Rahane in the 1st innings of the 2nd test was the turning point of the match. Watch here