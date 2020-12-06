News updates from Hindustan Times: Mehbooba Mufti seeks votes for Pulwama nominee Waheed Parra in DDC polls and all the latest news

DDC polls: Mehbooba Mufti seeks votes for Pulwama nominee Waheed Parra

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday sought votes for Waheed Parra who is contesting the district development council (DDC) polls from Pulwama.

CBI files fresh case against Unitech’s Sanjay Chandra, family in alleged multi-crore fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Unitech Ltd. former managing director, Sanjay Chandra, his father Ramesh Chandra and elder brother Ajay Chandra for allegedly cheating Canara Bank of Rs 198 crore, people familiar with the development said.

Chetan Bhagat shares encounter with street vendor selling his books, netizens have mixed reactions

Author Chetan Bhagat shared a video of his interaction with a street vendor who tried to sell him his own books. The encounter received many reactions from netizens ranging from people calling the meeting wholesome to branding it as unnecessary.

Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor lend support to farmers’ protest: ‘Their fears need to be allayed’

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor have come out in support of protesting farmers. Farmers across the country have been staging a massive protest against the government's new agriculture laws, which they fear will leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in white and gold saree, photos go viral. Get the look

Shehnaaz Gill has her hands full with Tony Kakkar's latest music video Shona Shona, which has already racked up to 40 million views, with alleged beau Siddharth Shukla.

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya heroic seals T20I series for India

India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Australia with a thrilling six-wicket win in the second match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Farmers’ protest: AAP supports Bharat Bandh call; Delhi border traffic diverted

Farmers' protest at Delhi border entered 9th day on Sunday. Farmers have been protesting against Centre's farm laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar to meet MoS Kailash Choudhury and MoS Parshottam Rupala.