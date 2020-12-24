News updates from Hindustan Times: Mercury in Delhi to drop further, air quality in ‘severe’ category and all the latest news

A cyclist out on a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi’s air quality stays ‘severe’, IMD forecasts further drop in temperature this week

Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘severe’ zone for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as low winds and falling temperatures kept pollution levels high. Read more

‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world | Analysis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known to have a busy calendar of engagements with global leaders, both at home and abroad. Read more

Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data

Capping the price of coronavirus tests at Rs 800 has forced some private labs to use inexpensive and less sensitive kits with lower limit of detection to keep the cost of testing low, which raises the risk of false negatives and compromises data coming out of India, say experts. Read more

Indian sailors stuck in ships getting necessary aid: China

China on Wednesday said it was in touch with Indian authorities on the circumstances of the 23 Indian sailors stranded on a ship anchored off a northern Chinese port since June, but did not specify when they will be allowed to leave the vessel. Read more

India’s women cricketers have nothing to play for

Nine months and counting, that’s how long India’s women team has not played international cricket. Read more

iPhone 12 user? You may get better internet speed on 4G LTE than 5G

Apple’s iPhone recently became one of the most sold 5G smartphones in the world in 2020, as per Counterpoint. Although being touted as the first 5G smartphone by Apple, it looks like the iPhone 12 model is delivering faster speeds in 4G LTE network as compared to 5G. Read more

Are you ready to ‘unwrap’ NASA’s latest present? It has a melodious twist

NASA’s Instagram profile is nothing short of a treasure trove for those who enjoy the videos and images that give a peek of the world outside our Blue Planet. Read more