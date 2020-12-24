Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Mercury in Delhi to drop further, air quality in ‘severe’ category and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Mercury in Delhi to drop further, air quality in ‘severe’ category and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 08:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A cyclist out on a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi’s air quality stays ‘severe’, IMD forecasts further drop in temperature this week

Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘severe’ zone for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as low winds and falling temperatures kept pollution levels high. Read more

‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world | Analysis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known to have a busy calendar of engagements with global leaders, both at home and abroad. Read more

Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data



Capping the price of coronavirus tests at Rs 800 has forced some private labs to use inexpensive and less sensitive kits with lower limit of detection to keep the cost of testing low, which raises the risk of false negatives and compromises data coming out of India, say experts. Read more



Indian sailors stuck in ships getting necessary aid: China

China on Wednesday said it was in touch with Indian authorities on the circumstances of the 23 Indian sailors stranded on a ship anchored off a northern Chinese port since June, but did not specify when they will be allowed to leave the vessel. Read more

India’s women cricketers have nothing to play for

Nine months and counting, that’s how long India’s women team has not played international cricket. Read more

iPhone 12 user? You may get better internet speed on 4G LTE than 5G

Apple’s iPhone recently became one of the most sold 5G smartphones in the world in 2020, as per Counterpoint. Although being touted as the first 5G smartphone by Apple, it looks like the iPhone 12 model is delivering faster speeds in 4G LTE network as compared to 5G. Read more

Are you ready to ‘unwrap’ NASA’s latest present? It has a melodious twist

NASA’s Instagram profile is nothing short of a treasure trove for those who enjoy the videos and images that give a peek of the world outside our Blue Planet. Read more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
by Shishir Gupta
Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
by Sanchita Sharma
‘Not political rivals’: Farmers write to govt, demand higher MSP
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Indian sailors stuck in ships getting necessary aid: China
by Sutirtho Patranobis

latest news

PM Narendra Modi likely to camp in West Bengal every month ahead of polls: BJP leader
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Central Railway’s Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani train to run from Dec 30
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Hong Kong to let residents choose between Covid-19 vaccines
by Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
‘Freak occurrence shouldn’t define players’: VVS Laxman
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.