News updates from Hindustan Times: MHA asks NIA to probe Kerala gold smuggling racket and all the latest news

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the NIA headquarters to investigate the gold smuggling racket in Kerala that was busted by Customs on July 5. (HT Photo)

MHA asks NIA to probe Kerala gold smuggling racket

A day after Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting “coordinated investigation” by central agencies into the gold smuggling racket, the Centre on Thursday asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the case. Read more.

Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases

West Bengal registered 1,088 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, making it the highest single-day spike recorded in the state till date. The state also registered 27 deaths, which is the highest single-day spike in death toll. Read more.

India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback

India and China will on Friday discuss ways to build on the disengagement process that was started this week after the conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, people familiar with the development said. Read more.

Greyhound movie review: Tom Hanks’ thrilling World War 2 film gives Apple TV its biggest V-Day yet

Nothing good ever happens when Tom Hanks is left to wander at sea, but he certainly comes back with some excellent movies. Greyhound — Hanks’ new film, which he also wrote — is no Cast Away, though. At an hour and 22 minutes long, it’s a lean action thriller which gives its star another excuse to revisit an era that is clearly very meaningful to him. Read more.

Asia Cup cricket tournament postponed till June 2021: Asian Cricket Council

Asia Cup cricket tournament, which was supposed to be held in September this year, has been postponed until June 2021 owing to Covid-19 pandemic, announced Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday. ACC’s Executive Board met on multiple occasions to evaluate the impact of the pandemic on the Asia Cup tournament and in the end decided to postpone the tournament. Read more.

ICSE, ISC results 2020 date and time: CISCE to declare 10th, 12th results tomorrow at cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the Class 10, 12 board exam results on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 3 pm. Students of class 10 and 12 will be able to check their ICSE, ISC board exam result online at ‘cisce.org’, and ‘results.cisce.org’ after it is announced. Read more.

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Meri wife apne haath mein chhadi pakad kar cardio karati hai mujhse

Rapper-composer Yo Yo Honey Singh took his fans by surprise when he flaunted his fit body and posted a series of pictures on Instagram last week.However, it hasn’t been an easy journey for Singh to achieve this toned body, as he admits that ever since he made a comeback with his single Makhna in 2017, he hasn’t been in the “right shape”. Read more.

TikTok transparency report: India topped in user info, video content removal requests

TikTok has released its latest transparency report for the latter half of 2019, which means from July 1 - December 31, 2019. The report gives users an insight into the volume and nature of requests TikTok received from the law enforcement bodies globally and how it responded to them. Read more.