News updates from Hindustan Times: Slum dwellers allege Mumbai hospital charged high rates for Covid treatment and all the latest news

The hospital authorities allegedly charged Rs 12.50 lakh for the treatment of the Bharat Nagar slum residents. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file photo. Representative image)

Slum dwellers allege city hospital charged exorbitant bills for Covid-19 treatment, Bombay HC seeks report from charity commissioner

The Bombay high court (HC) has ordered the Charity Commissioner, Maharashtra, to submit a report by June 19 on whether KJ Somaiya Hospital and Research Centre, a charitable institution, provides free treatment for 10% of its beds reserved for underprivileged patients after seven slum-dwellers from Bharat Nagar in Mumbai’s Bandra (West) filed a petition that the medical facility had charged them an exorbitant amount to treat for the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

Maximum Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra in 31-40 age group: Data

The age group of the maximum number of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra is between 31 and 40 years, state government’s data showed on Saturday. Read more

Bihar man released by Nepal after firing incident: Report

A Bihar man was released by Nepal’s security personnel on Saturday, a day after he was detained following a firing incident inside its territory near the border with the Indian state, news agency ANI reported. Read more

Former TDP MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy, son arrested in transport scam

The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Police on Saturday arrested senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former lawmaker JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son JC Asmith Reddy for alleged irregularities in their private transport business based on a complaint filed at Anantapur town-1 police station by the state road transport authority (RTA) officials earlier this week. Read more

Trump shifts date of Oklahoma rally to ‘respect’ emancipation holiday

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would shift the date of an Oklahoma rally from June 19th, the date of the “Juneteenth” holiday, to June 20th out of respect for a day commemorating the end of US slavery. Read more

Vasant Raiji, India’s oldest first-class cricketer, passes away at 100

India’s oldest first-class cricketer Vasant Raiji passed away at his residence in Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday, reported news agency PTI. Raiji was 100 years old and is survived by his wife and two daughters. Read more

WhatsApp might let you login to multiple devices soon, clear entire chats etc

WhatsApp has been testing a couple of new features and some of them have been spotted in the latest beta update. Discovered by WABetaInfo for beta builds on both Android and iOS, these new features include a multiple device login, clearing chats and improved search function for in-chat searches. Read more

Gulabo Sitabo celeb review: Taapsee Pannu calls Amitabh, Ayushmann film a ‘feel good ride’

Actor Taapsee Pannu said Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles, left her with a ‘beautiful feeling’. The first major film to get a direct-to-digital release, Gulabo Sitabo landed on Amazon Prime on Friday. Read more

Happy birthday Disha Patani: The new gen fashion icon turns 27

Disha Patani caught the eyes of the film industry with her ‘cute girl next door’ looks in the Cadbury Dairy Milk Ad in 2015 and within a year she had made her Bollywood debut in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Read more

Do you know black guava exists in nature? These amazing pics will surprise you

Have you ever seen black guava? If you haven’t then chances are that these images shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda will not just leave you amazed but may also evoke a craving for the fruit. Read more

Watch| ‘GermiKlean’: DRDO develops chamber to sanitise uniform of security forces

DRDO has developed sanitizing chamber to sanitise uniforms of security forces. DRDO named the a dry heat treatment chamber, ‘GermiKlean’. The sanitising chamber has been set up at Parliament Street Police Station. Watch here