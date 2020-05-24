News updates from Hindustan Times: MP struggles to halt Covid-19 as more districts affected and all the latest news

Migrants wait for a train in Bhopal on May 16, 2020. (ANI Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

MP struggles to halt virus as more districts affected

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Madhya Pradesh has increased by around 3000 in the past fortnight, mirroring the national trend of an acceleration in the number of cases in this period. Read more

This Delhi village donated Rs 11 lakh to PM CARES Fund

Saidulajab, an urban village in Delhi, has set an example in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country as more than 3,700 people have died and over 1.25 have contracted the disease. Read more

India now has infrastructure to treat 10 lakh Covid-19 patients: Report

The central government has prepared the infrastructure (dedicated hospitals) to treat 10 lakh coronavirus disease patients in the country, Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan reported. Read more

Covid-19: New York Times devotes entire front page to list of virus victims

The New York Times has devoted Sunday’s entire front page to a long list of names of people who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

‘Feel other guys will send me videos of catching up’: Rohit Sharma on Team India’s return to training

India are currently in the fourth stage of lockdown with certain green zones with no reported cases, and businesses starting to open up. The government also allowed sportspersons to train individually in sports complexes after taking required permissions from respective boards and local governments, and following strict guidelines. Read more

Xiaomi’s Redmi launches a new TV soundbar: Check price, features

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is gearing up for the launch of a new smart TV series on May 26. Ahead of the release of ‘Redmi smart TV X’, the company has launched a new TV soundbar. Called Redmi TV soundbar, it is priced at 199 Yuan ( ₹2,120 approximately). Read more

Word of the week: Picky? Petty? Or just picayune?

Picayune is a relatively recent addition to the English language, going back to the start of the 19th century in the United States. The word “picayune”, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, is an Anglicized version of picaillon, a southern French regional term for a small copper coin that was minted in the Savoy and Piedmont regions of France. Read more

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya told him not to write controversial autobiography, says he thought he was being ‘mahan’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya, who is embroiled in a bitter divorce dispute with him, has spoken about his controversial autobiography, that was pulled from the shelves after numerous complaints in 2017. Read more

Watch: ‘This is the 1st time…’: WB Guv on State cooperating with Centre over Amphan