News updates from Hindustan Times: MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored

Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa returned his Padma Bhushan award to oppose farm laws here on Thursday. Read more

Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh

China’s attempts to change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Covid-19 pandemic complicated the security situation, with the Indian Navy deploying its P-8 Poseidon aircraft and Heron drones for surveillance on the northern frontiers, naval chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Thursday. Read more

‘We brought our own food,’ say farmer leaders, refuse food or tea offered by government at Vigyan Bhawan meet

Farmer leaders who went to Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday for their crucial meeting with the Centre regarding the new agriculture laws are not accepting food or tea offered by the government, a leader told ANI. Read more

‘I’ll remember it forever’: The KL Rahul gesture which floored debutant Cameron Green

The newest member of the Australian cricket team, Cameron Green has admitted that he was ‘taken back’ by the warmth showed by India wicketkeeper KL Rahul during the third ODI in Canberra on Friday. Read more

‘December 2020 abhi baaki hai’: Smriti Irani reminds people the year isn’t over yet with funny minion meme

If one has to explain the phrase “Umeedon pe pani pher diya” in one word, then “2020” is probably the best suited one. Read more

Kangana Ranaut-Diljit Dosanjh fight turns ugly: She calls him Karan Johar’s pet, he says she has no ‘tameez’

After Diljit Dosanjh’s tweet criticising Kangana Ranaut, she too has responded with barbed words. Kangana took to Twitter on Thursday, calling Diljit filmmaker Karan Johar’s pet and herself a lioness. Read more

Bad news for PUBG Mobile India: PUBG fans and gamers will have to wait longer

The team behind PUBG Mobile India have been trying to get their game launched in the country for a while now. Read more

Centre holds 4th round of talks with farmers as protest enters 8th day

Agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, railways, food and consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal and minister of state for commerce Som Prakash met 40 farm organisations for the fourth round of talks at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on December 3. Watch

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe ‘Black Shadow’ edition launched in India at Rs 42.3 lakh

BMW has launched the new 2 Series Gran Coupe ‘Black Shadow’ edition in India on Thursday at Rs 42.3 lakh. Read more