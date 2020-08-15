Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: MS Dhoni retires from international cricket; leaves behind an unmatched legacy and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 20:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In this file photo taken on July 8, 2019, India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on after a session in the nets as he takes part in a training session at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England. (AFP)

MS Dhoni retires from international cricket; leaves behind an unmatched legacy

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former Indian cricket captain who led Team India to victories in the ICC WT20 (2007), ICC World Cup (2011) and ICC Champions Trophy (2013), has announced his retirement from international cricket. Dhoni, who had retired from Test cricket at the end of 2014, last played for India in an international match in the semi-final loss to New Zealand in the recently concluded ICC World Cup.

Read more.

PM Modi’s ‘thank you’ note to the Gulf sharpens the contrast with Pak | Analysis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke of India’s deepening ties with the Gulf countries and thanked them for letting Indians stay for an extended period amid the coronavirus pandemic. India is grateful to them for honouring New Delhi’s request, he said in his 90-minute address to the nation from Red Fort.

Read more.



Nepal PM Oli dials PM Modi to wish on Independence Day, first contact in 4 months



Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Saturday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to wish India on its 74th Independence Day, the first direct contact between the two leaders in four months.



Read more.

Six arrested for abducting, selling and raping woman in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Police arrested six people on Friday for abducting, selling and raping a 24-year-old woman, rescued from Banmore area in Morena district, 465 km north of Bhopal on Tuesday.

Read more.

Indians in China facing twin challenges of Covid-19, border aggression: Envoy

Indians both in the country and in China are facing the twin challenges of a pandemic and aggression at the border, India’s ambassador to China Vikram Misri said on Saturday, adding that citizens have to be united to face the challenge.

Read more.

Suresh Raina follows MS Dhoni, announces retirement

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Saturday took to social media and informed about his decision to retire from international cricket.

Read more.

WhatsApp stickers to get a major update soon

WhatsApp has added a new update to its beta program on Android. The new update brings a search tool for WhatsApp stickers on the app. Unlike emojis and GIFs, there’s no search tool for stickers on WhatsApp.

Read more.

