News updates from Hindustan Times: Mumbai court says Ranaut violated sanctioned plan at her Khar residence and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kangana Ranaut violated sanctioned plan at her Khar residence: Mumbai court

The court also perused the floor plan annexed to copies of sale deeds and noted that at the time of purchase, the violations alleged by BMC did not exist. Read more here.

PM Modi to lay foundation of IIM- Sambalpur on Jan 2

Director of IIM Sambalpur, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal said the work on the campus will be completed on April 2022 and will be a fully equipped state-of-art structure with energy efficient green features as per the GRIHA’ standards. Read more here.

Malaika Arora’s power suit to Sonam Kapoor’s quirky top: Who wore what to ring in New Year 2021

Celebrities sure had low-key New Year celebrations this year, but they did it in style. From Malaika Arora slaying in a power suit to Shilpa Shetty’s 8-year-old son clicking stunning pictures of her in an all-white outfit, check out some of the most glamorous looks. Read more here.

India vs Australia: T Natarajan replaces injured Umesh Yadav in India squad for remaining two Australia Tests

Left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan has been added to India’s Test squad for the remaining two matches against Australia, the BCCI confirmed. Read more here.

Arjun Rampal hints at drugs probe in new post, says many friends ‘disappeared’: ‘I have never been on the wrong side of the law’

Arjun Rampal reflected on the year gone by in a new tweet and shared the lessons he learnt. He seemed to talk about being summoned for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau as he reiterated that he has ‘never been on the wrong side of the law’. Read more here.

Officials treat and release greater adjutant, clap as the ‘incredibly tall’ bird flies away

The video starts to show a few officials standing around a cage trying to coax out its inhabitant. Read more here.

WATCH: ‘We have our freedom in our hands’: Boris Johnson as UK formally leaves EU