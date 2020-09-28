News updates from Hindustan Times: Mumbai likely to cross 0.2 million Covid-19 cases today and all the latest news

Civic officials partially attribute the surge to increased testing capacity in the last month. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Mumbai likely to cross 0.2 million Covid-19 cases today

With the majority of Covid-19 cases reported in the month of September, Mumbai is likely to cross 0.2 million Covid-19 cases on Monday. Over 50, 000 cases were reported in September so far, the highest number of cases recorded in a month. Read more.

Farm bills: Protesters from Youth Congress burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans

The Congress’s youth wing on Monday said a group of its members set a tractor on fire at Rajpath, which connects the India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, in protest against the new farm laws as the party planned to intensify protests against the legislation. Read more.

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen will hold a virtual summit on Monday to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Read more.

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil pours his heart out in moving note: ‘I’d give every cell in my presence to remember your skin’

Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, penned an emotional note in his memory. Babil said that he would give everything just to feel Irrfan’s presence: ‘My spinal cord will rotate and my soul can implode, in a search to feel you close’. Read more.

IPL 2020: ‘He’s the best of the best when it comes to batting’ - Former England captain backs Virat Kohli to hit form soon

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has backed an under-fire Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, saying that it will be interesting to see how he comes back after a heavy defeat. Read more.

Use your phone in car but only for these reasons: Motor Vehicle rules updated

A blanket ban on using mobile phones in vehicles is a thing of the past as the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has recently issued notifications regarding various amendments in Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989. Read more.

Watch: Tractor set on fire at Delhi’s India Gate to protest against farm laws

A tractor was set on fire near Delhi’s India Gate on Monday morning to protest against the farm laws. The protest was being held by Punjab Youth Congress workers. Around 15 to 20 people had gathered at India Gate and set the tractor on fire. Police said that the incident took place at around 7.15-7.30 am. Watch full video here.