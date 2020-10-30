News updates from Hindustan Times: Mumbai Police remove posters slamming Emmanuel Macron and all the latest news

Posters slamming Emmanuel Macron for defending the rights to publish cartoons of the Prophet surfaced in Mumbai and Bhopal on Thursday (AP)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Anti-France protests in Mumbai: Police remove posters slamming Emmanuel Macron

A day after India expressed solidarity with France after a teacher was beheaded and French President Emanuel Macron was subjected to personal attacks, posters slamming Macron for defending the rights to publish cartoons of the Prophet surfaced in Mumbai and Bhopal on Thursday. Read more

Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role

President Xi Jinping had laid the foundation for an extended stint when he rolled back a constitutional restriction that barred the Chinese president for serving more than 2 terms. President Xi’s second term ends in 2022. Read more

Lashkar-e-Taiba behind killing of 3 BJP leaders in Kashmir’s Kulgam, says senior police official

Terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is behind the killing of the three leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, a senior police official said on Friday and added that such killings were being executed at Pakistan’s behest. A vehicle has also been seized, news agency PTI cited police officials as saying.Read more

‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court dismisses couple’s plea

Allahabad High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by a married couple seeking police protection, according to a Live Law report. The high court noted the woman was a Muslim and converted to Hinduism just a month before she got married. Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi said it clearly reveals that the conversion took place only for the purpose of the marriage. Read more

Eating out, grocery shopping more dangerous than air travel during Covid-19: Study

A person who eats at restaurants and steps out for shopping for grocery is at a greater risk of contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) than someone who travels in an airplane, according to a report by Harvard researchers. Scientists at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health published a study, in which they claimed that the rate of transmission of Covid-19 in passengers could drastically be reduced if they are encouraged to follow preventive measures. Read more

Centre may offer production-linked incentives to auto sector: Niti Aayog

The Centre is likely to come up with a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for automobile sector among others. Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said, the decision has been taken in an attempt to boost domestic manufacturing. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘He came, He conquered,’ Mumbai Indians posts cheeky tweet on Suryakumar Yadav’s exchange with Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav has become the talk of the town in the cricketing circles in recent days. Team India’s squad for the tour of Australia was announced a few days back and his name was excluded from the list. Several fans and critics did not like the fact that Yadav wasn’t able to break through into the Indian T20 team despite impressive performances in the Indian Premier League. Read more

Fatima Sana Shaikh says she was molested at the age of 3: ‘It’s a battle we fight on everyday basis’

Fatima Sana Shaikh says she has faced rejection multiple times in her career. In a recent interview, she spoke about how she was not considered worthy of becoming a film heroine because she didn’t look like Deepika Padukone or Aishwarya Rai.Fatima, who made her film debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal, earned critical acclaim for her role in the film. It also went on the become the most successful Hindi film ever made. Read more

Watch: PM Modi inaugurates ‘Arogya Van’ in Gujarat, takes tour in golf cart