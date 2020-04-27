News updates from Hindustan Times: Mumbai police team enforcing lockdown attacked by mob, 4 detained and all the latest news

The patrolling police personnel reached an intersection in Shivaji Nagar after the police control room informed them of a mob was roaming on the road, the police said. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbai police team enforcing lockdown attacked by mob, 4 detained

A policeman from Mumbai’s Shivaji Nagar police station sustained injuries in his right hand on Sunday evening while trying to disperse a mob, who had gathered on a road, defying the nationwide ongoing lockdown restrictions. Read more.

PM Modi meets chief ministers over Covid-19 lockdown, states spell out their wishlist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with chief ministers of different states through video conference on the Covid-19 lockdown, and their wishlist if the restrictions are to be eased. And except Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh, all other states have so far express willingness to lift the Covid-19 lockdown. Read more.

RBI gives Rs 50,000 cr boost to mutual funds after Franklin Templeton crisis

In a bid to ease liquidity pressures on mutual funds (MFs), the Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced Rs. 50,000 crore Special Liquidity Facility (SLF) for mutual funds. The move comes after Franklin Templeton rounded up 6 funds last week. Read more.

From extending lockdown to starting industries: What chief ministers said during meeting with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a video conference with the chief ministers of all states to discuss further strategies for the prevention of the coronavirus infections and ways to ease the lockdown across the country. Read more.

CDC, top US health body, adds 6 new symptoms of coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US’ top public health body, has added six new symptoms, which it said could be signs of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), even as experts continue to study the virus and the disease it causes. Read more.

‘He has set the bar so high’: Kane Williamson picks best batsman in world cricket

There is no doubt about the fact that Kane Williamson is one of the nicest guys around in international cricket. It’s not just his demeanour on the pitch but off it as well, that makes him special. Read more.

HRD minister to address parents soon, here are some concerns raised by them

Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal will go live today at 1 pm on Twitter, where he will address the concerns of parents whose wards’ education has been affected due to the ongoing lockdown. Read more.

‘Donald Trump’s plan…’: Netanyahu ‘confident’ US will support West Bank annexation

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is ‘confident’ that US will support West Bank annexation. Netanyahu said he was confident to annex parts of the occupied West Bank this summer. In a video message, he said, “Three months ago, the Trump peace plan recognized Israel’s rights in all of Judea and Samaria and President Trump pledged to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Jewish communities there and in the Jordan Valley.” Watch here.