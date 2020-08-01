News updates from Hindustan Times: Muslims offer prayers on Eid-ul-Adha amid Covid-19, Trump to ban TikTok in US and all the latest news

A Muslim boy wearing face mask leaves the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after Eid al-Adha prayers during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi. (REUTERS)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Eid-ul-Adha amid Covid-19: India wakes up to glimpses of Muslims offering prayers on Bakrid

With lockdown restrictions eased in parts of the country, devotees were seen visiting mosques while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks as preventive measures to keep Covid-19 at bay. Read more here.

Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

“As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump said. Read more here.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s favourite line was ‘goosebumps aa rahe hai’, would say it 5 times a day: Amit Sadh

Remembering his friend Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh says his favourite line was ‘goosebumps aa rahe hai’. “I think of him everytime I have goosebumps,” Amit says. Read more here.

Karnataka woman pawns mangalsutra to buys TV for children’s on-air classes

A woman in Gadag district of Karnataka mortgaged her mangalsutra to buy a television set for her children. Watch.

Facebook rolls out Messenger Rooms shortcut on WhatsApp Web

After beta testing on WhatsApp’s mobile app, Messenger Rooms shortcut is now available on WhatsApp Web. Find out more about Messenger Rooms here.

Sea otters form a raft and float in water, video is amazing

Glacier Bay National Park saw otters forming a raft and float in the water. Find out more here.

MS Dhoni has lost a bit of fitness, is past his best: Former BCCI selector

Former India all-rounder Roger Binny feels it is time for MS Dhoni to make way for the younger generation, believing the former India captain’s fitness is on the wane and that he no longer is the same impact player he once was. Read more here.