News updates from Hindustan Times: Over 54,000 Covid-19 deaths in hardest-hit US, number of cases near a million and all the latest news

A nurse (right) attempts to reason with a fellow bus passenger who refuses to wear a face mask in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, in upper Manhattan, New York. (AP)

Over 54,000 Covid-19 deaths in hardest-hit US, number of cases near a million

The United States recorded 1,330 more Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported late on Sunday by the Johns Hopkins University.The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, in terms of both confirmed infections and deaths. Read more.

Indian firm ready to begin producing possible vaccine

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) said on Sunday it will likely begin the production of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine developed by Oxford University in the next two-three weeks and hopes to bring it to the market by October if human clinical trials of the same are successful. Read more.

9 CMs to speak with PM Modi during meeting over lockdown, exit strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with several chief ministers on Monday morning and nine of them will speak to him on issues from another extension of the lockdown to an exit plan and how it should be implemented. Read more.

Covid-19 lockdown: India should open up now

The easy option would be to just continue with the lockdown, but it is also an option that should not be exercised easily — the Indian economy would have been mostly inactive for 40 days by the time the lockdown ends on May 3. That’s already done enough damage . Read more.

Kim Jong Un ‘alive and well’: Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is “alive and well”, a top security adviser to the South’s President Moon Jae-in said, downplaying rumours over Kim’s health following his absence from a key anniversary. Read more.

‘Instead of training, spending time painting, cooking’

Top athletes talk to HT about their experience of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. This is Hima Das, the 20-year-old sprint star from Assam who became the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in an international track event at the 2018 IAAF World U-20 Championships.Read more.

Hrithik Roshan responds to fan’s query if he is smoking in pic with his sons, says he’d ‘decimate’ every cigarette from planet

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan recently shared a picture of him and his sons--Hrehaan and Hridaan--chilling in their balcony during the lockdown. The lovely photo showed the family enjoying the great views from their home but one fan spotted something curious in it. Read more.

Stuck at home? Here are some Netflix hacks that you should know about

Netflix has a bunch of features that allow users to dig deeper into its collection. It also has features that allow users to preserve their bandwidth as they binge watch through the lockdown. Read more.

An open and shut case: How did Quarantine get its name?

By May 3, India will have been in lockdown for 41 days. It isn’t the first time that people have been kept isolated to prevent the spread of a disease. There are mentions of it in the Bible, and in a Persian medical encyclopedia from 1025 – both to contain leprosy. Read more.