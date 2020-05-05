News updates from Hindustan Times: Nearly 15,000 stranded Indians to be evacuated from abroad in first week and all the latest news

Grounded aircraft stand at Terminal 3 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport during a lockdown implemented due to the coronavirus in New Delhi. (Bloomberg)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nearly 15,000 stranded Indians to be evacuated from abroad in first week

Around 15,000 Indians stranded across the world are expected to be flown back to India in the first week from May 7 following the government’s nod, according to the civil aviation ministry.The government had on Monday said it will begin repatriating Indians stranded because of the Covid-19 crisis in phases from May 7 using commercial flights and naval warships.

Read More

Rs 24 crore spent on migrant trains, Rs 20 crore borne by railways: Official

The Ministry of Railways had run 34 ‘Shramik special’ trains for transporting migrant labour to their home states amid Covid-19 lockdown till May 3, a senior government official said on Tuesday. The total estimated cost of tickets for all 34 trains that were run till Sunday was roughly about Rs 24 crore. Only 15% of the total Rs 24 crore was paid for by state governments while the remaining 85% was borne by the Railways, approximately Rs 20 crore, the official added.

Read More

‘Bowlers may become bowling machines’: Harbhajan Singh | Exclusive

India’s third highest Test wicket-taker and World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh, who’s spending the lockdown in his Mumbai home, said in a chat with HT that cricket administrators must rework the calendar as well as the playing conditions to ensure everyone’s safety.

Read More

Neetu Kapoor thanks Ambani family for support during Rishi Kapoor’s treatment

Days after the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor has been thanking people for their support in taking care of the actor who battled with leukaemia for two years. She has now penned a note to express gratitude towards the Ambani family “for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time”.

Read More

This breathtaking aerial footage of Amritsar is mesmerizing netizens. Seen it yet?

A clip of Amritsar tweeted by the Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh shows a spectacular view of the city and is bound to bowl you over with its beauty.

Read More

Aim for the stars, the skies and seas: Here’s how to feel outdoorsy even as you stay at home

If you miss the outdoors, train your eye on it. You’d be surprised how much you can still see. You can do some bird-watching, star-gazing, insect-studying and even dolphin-spotting, all from within your home.

Read More

The pandemic is driving chefs, TV show hosts to depend on iPhones and Zoom

Food. The one thing that surely binds us all together, even over the lockdown. With the hospitality industry largely stunted right now, what are the chefs and food enthusiasts doing?

Read More

How India fared after easing restrictions

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury talks about how India fared after lockdown restrictions were eased. She talked about the rise in number of Covid-19 cases in India, chaos outside liquor stores, migrants-police clash in Surat and more. Watch the full video for more details.

Watch the video