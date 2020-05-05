News updates from Hindustan Times: Nearly 15,000 stranded Indians to be evacuated from abroad in first week and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Nearly 15,000 stranded Indians to be evacuated from abroad in first week
Around 15,000 Indians stranded across the world are expected to be flown back to India in the first week from May 7 following the government’s nod, according to the civil aviation ministry.The government had on Monday said it will begin repatriating Indians stranded because of the Covid-19 crisis in phases from May 7 using commercial flights and naval warships.
Rs 24 crore spent on migrant trains, Rs 20 crore borne by railways: Official
The Ministry of Railways had run 34 ‘Shramik special’ trains for transporting migrant labour to their home states amid Covid-19 lockdown till May 3, a senior government official said on Tuesday. The total estimated cost of tickets for all 34 trains that were run till Sunday was roughly about Rs 24 crore. Only 15% of the total Rs 24 crore was paid for by state governments while the remaining 85% was borne by the Railways, approximately Rs 20 crore, the official added.
‘Bowlers may become bowling machines’: Harbhajan Singh | Exclusive
India’s third highest Test wicket-taker and World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh, who’s spending the lockdown in his Mumbai home, said in a chat with HT that cricket administrators must rework the calendar as well as the playing conditions to ensure everyone’s safety.
Neetu Kapoor thanks Ambani family for support during Rishi Kapoor’s treatment
Days after the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor has been thanking people for their support in taking care of the actor who battled with leukaemia for two years. She has now penned a note to express gratitude towards the Ambani family “for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time”.
This breathtaking aerial footage of Amritsar is mesmerizing netizens. Seen it yet?
A clip of Amritsar tweeted by the Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh shows a spectacular view of the city and is bound to bowl you over with its beauty.
Aim for the stars, the skies and seas: Here’s how to feel outdoorsy even as you stay at home
If you miss the outdoors, train your eye on it. You’d be surprised how much you can still see. You can do some bird-watching, star-gazing, insect-studying and even dolphin-spotting, all from within your home.
The pandemic is driving chefs, TV show hosts to depend on iPhones and Zoom
Food. The one thing that surely binds us all together, even over the lockdown. With the hospitality industry largely stunted right now, what are the chefs and food enthusiasts doing?
How India fared after easing restrictions
Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury talks about how India fared after lockdown restrictions were eased. She talked about the rise in number of Covid-19 cases in India, chaos outside liquor stores, migrants-police clash in Surat and more. Watch the full video for more details.