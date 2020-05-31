News updates from Hindustan Times: New ICMR plan for states to expand antibody tests and all the latest news

Sections
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: May 31, 2020 08:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Experts on infectious diseases, however, feel that merely knowing whether the population has developed antibodies against the virus is not enough. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

New ICMR plan for states to expand antibody tests

After completing a pilot sero-survey (a test of the blood serum of a group of individuals) last week to check the level of exposure to the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 in the community using Elisa-based antibody testing, the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) on Saturday sent an advisory to all states to expand the survey. Read more

Elon Musk’s SpaceX ship blasts off with 2 US astronauts. Here’s what makes it special

Falcon 9, a rocket ship built by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX, blasted off with two Americans on Saturday, ushering in a new era in commercial space travel. Read more

Watch: 80-year-old coolie at Lucknow station helping migrants for free



An 80-year-old coolie is helping migrants in Lucknow. Mujibullah is providing free services to migrants at railway station by working 8-10 hours daily. He said that it is his ‘duty’ and it is ‘important’. Read more



Life Hacks: All you who sleep tonight…

Even as authorities across the country make up their minds on whether to lift lockdown restrictions, most people remain confined to their homes. Our professional and personal lives are now taxing affairs. Read more

Sara Ali Khan shows how she became ‘Sara Ka Adha’ in funny transformation video. Watch

Sara Ali Khan worked hard for her weight loss transformation and she loves to show it off. In her latest IGTV video, Sara has shared her journey from ‘Sara ka sara’ to ‘Sara ka aadha’. Read more

Sound of silence, the stadium cut

When the most influential career in Indian sport ended in 2013 – which momentarily felt like all of sport itself had come to a halt, like it has today – the retiree was unequivocal about what he would miss most. Read more

How to schedule tweets on Twitter’s web app

Twitter earlier this week introduced the ability to schedule tweets from its web app. This feature was previously required using other tools like Tweetdeck and Buffer. Read more

