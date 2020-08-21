News updates from Hindustan Times: New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh and all the latest news

Sections
Updated: Aug 21, 2020 21:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

China's President Xi Jinping . (Reuters file photo)

New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh

New open source satellite imagery suggests China has stepped up work on military infrastructure, including a surface-to-air missile site, in the area opposite Lipulekh region in Uttarakhand amid the standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Read more

As India records highest recoveries, research talks about when it will hit Covid-19 peak

India touched another peak of the highest recoveries of Covid-19 cases in a single day on Friday as 62,282 patients recovered and were discharged in the past 24 hours, according to Union health ministry. Read more

Amid political row in India, Facebook says it is open, transparent and non-partisan



Social media giant Facebook, which is in the midst of a political row in India, has said that it is an open, transparent and non-partisan organisation. Read more



IPL 2020: Lasith Malinga likely to miss first few games for Mumbai Indians

Lasith Malinga is reportedly set to miss the first few games of the IPL 2020 for Mumbai Indians and will not be travelling with the team that takes off for the UAE. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer on Kangana Ranaut: ‘She is on her own trip, trying to settle her own scores’

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh in his ongoing case against Rhea Chakraborty and members of her family, has addressed Kangana Ranaut’s opinions on the matter. Read more

Lenovo India CEO on how Legion gaming laptops appeal to non-gaming users

Gaming laptops are just for gaming enthusiasts. Yes and no, both. Most of these devices come with cutting-edge technologies and top-of-the-line specifications. Read more

Catwalk: Pet clothing designer inspired by ancient Chinese fashion makes Hanfu for cats

Liu Liu is every fashion designer’s dream model and muse, and she’s happy to spend hours getting herself measured and dressed in various outfits, and then posing for photoshoots thereafter. Read more

Kia Sonet off to a flying start, gets 6,523 bookings on opening day

Kia Sonet has managed to get as many as 6,523 bookings on the first day that pre-launch bookings were opened on Thursday. Read more

Covid: Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 cr to family of MCD worker who died from virus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of sanitation worker who died due after contracted coronavirus. Read more

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bombay HC asks for stricter norms to curb inflammatory posts on social media
Aug 21, 2020 21:20 IST
Amazon Prime promises to release Mirzapur Season 2
Aug 21, 2020 21:16 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece pens emotional note for her ‘Gulshan mama’
Aug 21, 2020 21:15 IST
Puri questions Kerala govt’s stance on airport privatisation, asks why they bid for it earlier
Aug 21, 2020 21:11 IST
