News updates from Hindustan Times: New sero survey conducted in Delhi shows 1 in 4 exposed to coronavirus and all the latest news

Delhi currently accounts for the most daily coronavirus cases in the country. (Raj K Raj/HT file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

New sero survey shows 1 in 4 exposed to Covid-19 in Delhi

Around one in four of the 15,000 people tested in the latest serological survey in the capital showed prevalence of antibodies against Sars-Cov-2, the government informed the Delhi high court on Wednesday, indicating that the proportion of people with antibodies has remained largely unchanged from the previous round of the exercise.

PM Modi to unveil life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. The unveiling of the life-size statue will happen via video-conferencing, according to JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

Delhi’s air quality improves, may deteriorate again over Diwali weekend

Showing an improvement from the previous day, Delhi's air quality dropped to the higher end of the "poor" category on Thursday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the air quality index (AQI) reading at 6am stood at 299.

President-elect Joe Biden names Ron Klain as White House chief of staff

US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ron Klain, his longtime aide, as White House chief of staff. In this capacity, Klain will oversee the executive office of the President and serve as a senior advisor.

Over 8.5 lakh bank employees to get 15% pay hike

Over 8.5 lakh employees, majorly from public sector banks (PSBs), will get a 15 per cent hike in pay, with the conclusion of the 11th Bipartite Wage Negotiations on Wednesday. After three years of intense negotiations, the UFBU, which represents four bank officer associations and five workman unions, and the IBA on July 22 entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for an annual wage hike of 15 per cent.

‘He would never take chances against me’: R Ashwin reveals how he once ‘set up’ Virat Kohli

R Ashwin is believed to have one of the sharpest cricketing brains in world cricket. The off-spinner, who represented Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 has revealed how he has always loved bowling against two of Indian cricket's finest batsmen, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has the most sister-like wish for Aryan Khan’s birthday. See pic

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's glamorous daughter Suhana Khan wished her older brother Aryan Khan on his birthday on Thursday. She took to Instagram stories to post a picture of them together and wished him.

WhatsApp starts rolling out disappearing messages to beta users

WhatsApp last week announced the launch of disappearing messages. The new feature will be available to all users on Android and iOS within this month. WhatsApp has now started rolling out disappearing messages to beta testers on Android.

Kerala man makes world biggest marker pen, Guinness World Records posts video

Do you know who holds the record for making the world's largest marker pen? Well, it was created by Kerala resident Muhammed Dileef. Guinness World Records recently shared a video on their Facebook page to show the huge pen being made and how it is used to write.