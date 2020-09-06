News updates from Hindustan Times: Nirav Modi’s 5-day extradition trial in London to begin from Monday and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nirav Modi’s 5-day extradition trial in London to begin from Monday

The five-day extradition trial of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi to face charges of major financial offences in India is set to begin in the Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday until September 11, with objections, arguments and counter-arguments made so far resonating with those in the case of businessman Vijay Mallya. Read more.

Sushant Singh Rajput case latest developments: Rhea Chakraborty joins NCB probe, Showik arrested

Three central agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), are currently probing Bollywood actor Sushant Rajput’s death from several angles. Read more.

Covid-19 patient raped by ambulance driver in Kerala: Police

A coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient was allegedly sexually assaulted by an ambulance driver in Pathanamthitta district in central Kerala late on Saturday night, officials said. Police said the ambulance driver was arrested within hours of the crime. Read more.

Samsung Galaxy M31s review: A heavy powerhouse

Samsung’s latest smartphone in the Galaxy M series is the Galaxy M31s. It’s also the most expensive Galaxy M phone so far. Galaxy M31s starts at ₹19,499 and goes up to ₹21,499. The smartphone is an upgrade over the Galaxy M31 as it offers an updated design, processor and slightly better cameras as well. Read more.

Anand Mahindra shares old picture with former president Pranab Mukherjee

Indian businessman, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on September 5 to share a post commemorating former president Pranab Mukherjee who died on August 31. The share, which encompasses a nostalgic snapshot from 1993, is receiving a whole lot of appreciation from tweeple. Read more.

Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Sanjay Raut: ‘Your men tell me they will break my jaw, kill me. I’ll see you on 9th’

Kangana Ranaut has shared a new video message aimed at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who called her ‘haramkhor’ for disrespecting Maharashtra, and demanded that she apologise to the state. In her video, Kangana said that Sanjay has empowered wife beaters, sexual harassers and misogynists with his words. Read more.

Covid-19 | Cricket in Chennai, cycling in Delhi: Crowds emerge as India unlocks

With India in its fourth phase of Unlock following the Covid-induced lockdowns, crowds were seen in metros like Chennai and Delhi. In Tamil Nadu’s capital city, many people were seen at a playground in Thyagaraya Nagar. Some were playing cricket while others milled about. Watch here.