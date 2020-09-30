News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘No justice, Muslim Board should appeal,’ says Asaduddin Owaisi on Babri verdict and all the latest news

‘No justice, Muslim Board should appeal’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Babri verdict

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said the All India Muslim Peronal Law Board would appeal in the high court against the special CBI court judgment that acquitted LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and 30 others in the Babri Masjid demolition issue. Read more

Uddhav Thackeray government withdraws August order to implement new farm laws under pressure from Congress

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday withdrew its August order to implement the new farm laws after Congress threatened to boycott the cabinet meeting. Read more

Babri demolition case: LK Advani, 31 others acquitted; no local testified

The special CBI court in Lucknow on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused, including former deputy prime minister LK Advani, former union minister Murli Manohar Joshi, ex-Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti, in the Babri Masjid demolition case due to lack of conclusive evidence. Read more

IPL 2020: We have specific ideas how to get him out - MI bowling coach Shane Bond’s plan for KL Rahul

After losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Super Over, Mumbai Indians will take on Kings XI Punjab in their next contest on Thursday. Read more

Bigg Boss 14’s first confirmed contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu says getting the offer was ‘overwhelming and amazing’

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, who is set to enter the house of Bigg Boss 14, has said he was quite surprised to get the offer for the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Read more

No driving license, no RC, no problem: Here’s what you need if stopped by cops

Carrying a physical copy of a driving license or a vehicle’s registration certificate (RC) is not mandatory and need not be produced if stopped by traffic cops. Read more

Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police in alleged sexual assault case

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was summoned by Mumbai Police in an alleged sexual assault case. The filmmaker was accused by actor Payal Ghosh of sexually assaulting her during “Bombay Velvet” shoot. Read more

Long pipe echoes sound of saxophone. Video is nothing short of amazing

Most of us know what an echo sounds like. Also, most of us will agree that there is a certain fascination attached to the whole concept. Read more