News updates from Hindustan Times: No respite from scorching heat wave in Delhi and all the latest news

According to the India Meteorological Department, mercury levels touched 45 degrees Celsius on Friday in parts of Delhi and the same is expected on Saturday as well. (Reuters)

‘No respite from scorching heat wave in Delhi over the weekend, temperature likely to soar to 46°C’: IMD

The national capital has been reeling under the effect of heat wave conditions this past week and no respite is likely in the days to come. According to the India Meteorological Department, mercury levels touched 45 degrees Celsius on Friday in parts of Delhi and the same is expected on Saturday as well. Read more

Half of Delhi’s 92 containment zones turn orange, offer hope of normalcy

Half of Delhi’s 92 active containment zones have not reported a single case in the last 14 days and could turn green over the next fortnight or so, a senior Delhi government official said on Saturday. Read more

‘Will try to resume international flights before August’: Hardeep Puri

Aviation minister Hardeep Puri on Friday said that he will try to resume international passenger flights before August. Just this week, the resumption of domestic flights was announced. The operations begin Monday. Read more

‘Intent to pick holes’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on fiscal package criticism

The intent is not to understand but to pick holes, said Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in response to the questions about the fiscal stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore being called “too little, too late”. Read more

Covid-19 vaccine development at early stage in India; breakthrough unlikely within a year: Experts

As Indian firms scramble to develop a vaccine for coronavirus, experts feel that research in the country is still at a nascent stage and any concrete breakthrough is not likely within a year. Read more

Cyclone Amphan loss estimated at $13 billion in India, may rise in Bangladesh: Officials

A powerful cyclone that tore through India’s eastern state of West Bengal this week has caused a damage of 1 trillion rupees ($13 billion) to infrastructure and crops, state officials said. Read more

Iran to reopen religious, cultural sites as Covid lockdown restrictions ease

Iran on Saturday moved to open businesses, religious and cultural sites as it eases restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Holy shrines — some of which became focal points of the coronavirus epidemic in Iran - will reopen Monday. Read more

Watch: Manipur govt sets up quarantine centres for transgenders

Manipur government has set up a dedicated quarantine centre for transgenders in Imphal. In a first, Health and Family Welfare Dept has set up two institutional quarantine centres. Read more

Who needs a hooman parent when you have such a nice cat sibling. Watch

Siblinghood is probably one of the most complex yet rewarding dynamics some have the honour of experiencing. This video of two cat siblings hanging out represents the beautiful intricacies of this dynamic extremely appropriately. Read more

Cyber attacks increased by 37% in India in Q1 2020 as compared to Q4 2019: Report

A new report by the Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) reveals that the company detected and blocked 52,820,874 local cyber threats in India between January to March 2020. Read more

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju talks about the future of IPL in 2020

The future of the Indian Premier League in 2020 has been talked about in great lengths by the cricketing world. The cash-rich league is one of the biggest sporting events in the world while generating a massive amount of revenue for BCCI and cricketers. Read more

DRDO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 185 scientists vacancies from May 29

The online application process for the recruitment of Scientist B at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was scheduled to begin on May 22, but due to some technical glitch, the application window will be activated on May 29, 2020. Read more