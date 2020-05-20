News updates from Hindustan Times: Noida follows Delhi, adopts odd-even system for opening shops and all the latest news

People seen at a chemist shop, in Noida, India, on Wednesday, March 04, 2020. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Noida follows Delhi, adopts odd-even system for opening shops

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration took a leaf out of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's book as it issued an advisory on opening markets in the different localities and said shops will have to follow an odd-even system to open like the one in the national capital.

Wrong to blame expatriates for rising Covid-19 numbers, says Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said it was wrong to blame expatriates and people who came from other states for the spurt in Covid-19 cases but conceded that the rising numbers pose a fresh challenge to the state.

Omar Abdullah appeals to PM Modi for release of J&K politicians ahead of Eid

Former J&K chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for release of detained politicians ahead of the Eid festival.

IPL possible with international stars after monsoon: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri

Rahul Johri, CEO of the Indian cricket board, confirmed what this paper reported in April: plans are on to hold the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Indian and international players after monsoon.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya claims his brother hit her: ‘His family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya aka Anjana Kishor Pandey has alleged that she was subjected to domestic violence. She claimed that though her husband never raised his hand on her, his brother Shamas Siddiqui hit her. The actor has not replied to the allegations.

Lockdown story time: Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi leads Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach Covid-19 fundraiser

Oscar-winning New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi, director of Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok, is leading the Covid-19 fundraiser project to read Roald Dahl's 1961 children's novel James and the Giant Peach along with his Hollywood friends chiming in, voicing characters and having fun.

Cat shuts hooman singing in the rudest way. Thank god he’s not a reality TV judge

If you thought the judges on singing reality shows were tough, wait till you see this cat who is a rather mean critic of his hooman's singing. This video shows the kitty rudely shutting a woman mid-performance even though she sounds great.

Kerala SSLC and plus two exams will be conducted as per schedule, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the state government got the permission from the union government to conduct SSLC and Plus Two as per scheduled. The examinations will be conducted as per the schedule from May 26 to 31.

Only 18% Indian homes have tap water, washing hands a luxury? | On The Record

In an interview with Hindustan Times' National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat admitted that washing hands is a challenge in some areas. "Looking towards the challenge itself, PM Modi had envisaged this programme," Shekhawat added.