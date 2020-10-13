News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Normalcy only when second generation of Covid-19 vaccine is out,’ says Bill Gates and all the latest news

‘Normalcy only when second generation of Covid-19 vaccine is out’: Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has given a gloomy picture for the world looking to get to normal after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic. In a television programme, the billionaire said that life will get back to normal only when a second generation of Covid-19 vaccine become available. Read more.

State of the economy: The recovery question

Latest data for two important economic indicators, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), released on Monday, show that the economy remains in a grim situation. Read more.

Apple iPhone 12 launch: What to expect, how to watch livestream

Apple’s biggest event of the year will take place later tonight where it is expected to launch as many as four new iPhones. The iPhone 12 series is expected to come with a redesigned look, 5G connectivity along with the incremental upgrades. Read more.

‘Kareena Kapoor is the fashionable one, Karisma was more studious,’ says dad Randhir Kapoor

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has spoken about his two daughters, actors Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. Both have ruled the industry, having made their debuts within a decade of each other. While Karisma is seen in limited projects these days, Kareena remains among the top names in Bollywood. Read more.

Netflix India presents funny crossover between Welcome and Taare Zameen Par. Watch

Last week, Netflix India shared a post on their official Instagram account with the hashtag #CrossoversNobodyAskedFor. The share showed a scene from the famous American sitcom Friends starring Phoebe and another one from the popular Bollywood film Kal Ho Naa Ho featuring a character named Camilla. Watch full video here.

IPL 2020: ‘Before the end of 2020, he will be a part of Indian team,’ Aakash Chopra’s huge statement on Mumbai Indians star

Suryakumar Yadav has been in sensational form in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League 2020. Up against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, he proved to be the gamechanger, smashing 53 runs in 32 balls on a surface that was proving to be difficult to bat on for most batsmen. Read more.

Trump or Biden: Amid India-China faceoff, who’s better for Delhi’s cause?

China experts Atul Aneja, a senior journalist, and Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), discuss with Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad how the US Elections in November is going to be critical for Delhi amid India-China standoff. Aneja said, “If Joe Biden comes as the next President, I don’t think they’re going to have the resolve to confront China.” Watch full video here.