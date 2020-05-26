Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Now, 'Banana Covid' hits plantations and all the latest news

Updated: May 26, 2020 09:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi Delhi

There is no effective remedy for banana Covid yet. (AP)

Now, ‘Banana Covid’ hits plantations

As the coronavirus disease outbreak rages on, “fusarium wilt TR4”, a novel fungus strain that has devastated plantations across the globe this year, is setting up new hotspots and threatening output in India, the world’s largest producer of bananas. Read more

China may have posted 5,000 soldiers across LAC, officials say as tension grows along border

China may have marshalled close to 5,000 soldiers on its side of the disputed border in the Ladakh sector where India has also sent military reinforcements to strengthen its defences as tensions grow along the Line of Actual Control. Read more

‘I’m exempted’: Union Minister skips quarantine after landing in Bengaluru



After opposition slammed Sadananda Gowda for skipping institutional quarantine after landing in Bengaluru from Delhi, the minister has said that he is exempted. Read more



With designer outlets and stores reopening, here’s how Covid-19 has changed the retail scene

Your next visit to a designer or a retail store will no longer be the same. While masks and gloves are mandatory, some stores won’t allow you to use the trial room or even touch the clothes with unsanitised hands, and online transfer will be encouraged. Read more

Balbir sir had no airs despite his achievements

If Dhyan Chand was a pillar of strength for Indian hockey in the pre-Independence era, Balbir Sr. was the face of it in the era after 1947. Read more

Hackers update AnarchyGrabber trojan malware to steal Discord tokens, IDs and passwords

As per reports, one of the popular Trojan malware has been updated by hackers so that it can steal passwords, user Discord tokens and disables two factor authentication besides spreading to victim’s friends. Read more

Bihar Board 2020 Result: Bihar 10th result to be declared at 12:30 pm today, everything you need to know

 The wait of Bihar Board 10th result 2020 will finally be over in just few hours. Around 15 lakh candidates have been anxiously waiting for their BSEB matric results for last one week. Read more

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

Sensex opens 300 points higher, Nifty near 9,100
May 26, 2020 09:29 IST
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
May 26, 2020 09:28 IST
Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi’s Keshavpuram, 23 fire engines at spot
May 26, 2020 09:26 IST
AZ want Ajax’s place in Champions League group phase
May 26, 2020 09:17 IST
