News updates from Hindustan Times: Odisha reports highest single-day surge in Covid-19 cases and all the latest news

he state’s tally of Covid-19 stood at 1948 after the new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. (PTI)

Odisha reports highest single-day surge in Covid-19 cases with 129 new infections

Odisha on Sunday reported 129 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in the biggest spike in a single day so far, pushing the number of infected people near 2,000, officials of the health and family welfare department said. Read more

PM Modi promises help to all states affected by locust attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that help will be extended to all those affected by locust attack. he made the announcement on his monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’. Read more

India’s first national Artificial Intelligence Portal launched by IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

On the occasion of the first anniversary of the second tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Law and Justice and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday launched India’s national Artificial Intelligence Portal called www.ai.gov.in. Read more

Sony’s Jim Ryan talks about PlayStation 5 pricing, says it will be a ‘value proposition’

Sony has been keeping its cards close to the chest when it comes to the design of its console, forget about the pricing. But in a recent interview, Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s president and CEO, gave us a hint of what to expect at least in terms of PS5 (PlayStation 5) pricing. Read more

He’s a bit like Sachin: Ian Gould on why the India batsman reminds him of Tendulkar

The Sachin Tendulkar-Virat Kohli debate simply refuses to die down. After a host of former and current cricketers, the latest lot of drawing parallel between the two is that of umpires. Read more

Lockdown 5 or Reopen 1? E-passes, curfew, malls, bars: New rules explained

After 4 phases of lockdown, the stage 1 of opening up is here. Will all offices open & work at full capacity? Which places are still locked down? Will malls & theatres reopen? Will schools & colleges resume classes? Are state borders open now? This quick guide will answer your questions on new rules. Read more

SpaceX launch: ‘Dinosaur’ hitches a ride to space along with astronauts, people can’t keep calm

On May 31, Falcon 9, a rocket ship by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX, thundered away from Earth with two veteran NASA astronauts, Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken. A video showing the duo preparing for the launch also made its way onto social media. Read more