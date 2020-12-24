News updates from Hindustan Times:Office attacked by BJP workers over AAP’s stand against agriculture reforms, says Raghav Chadha and all the latest news

The attackers also said that such deadly attacks will be carried out against all AAP leaders if you don’t stop opposing Centre’s laws, AAP leader Raghav Chadha further said. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

‘Office attacked by BJP workers over AAP’s stand against farm laws’: Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha said that the attack carried out by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Delhi Jal Board (DJB) office was meant to threaten the party and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Read more

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties

The Congress on Thursday formally announced its tie-up with the Left parties for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tweeted the announcement. Read more

No postal ballot pilot planned for non-Gulf NRIs: Election Commission

Clarifying its position on the introduction of postal ballots in non-Gulf countries, the Election Commission of India said that it has made no such proposal. Read more

Govt writes to farmers’ unions, again invites them for talks as per their ‘convenience’

The Union agriculture ministry on Thursday wrote to farmers’ unions, once again inviting them for the sixth round of talks at a “date and time of your choosing,” news agency ANI reported. Read more

Criminal Justice Behind Closed Doors review: Kirti Kulhari, Pankaj Tripathi deliver another Thappad on the face of misogyny with superlative show

Can a perfect father to a teenage daughterrape his wife behind closed doors? Can a professional and powerful woman fall prey to misogyny in the confines of her home? Read more

BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition, board to back ICC bid for cricket’s inclusion in 2028 Olympics

In a big decision that would see the world’s most popular T20 league expand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India’ general body on Thursday approved a 10-team IPL from the 2022 edition at its Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad. Read more

Christmas 2020: History, significance and celebrations

After the rough year that 2020 has been, we are all looking forward to the most wonderful time of the year when people across the world come together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. Read more

Dad-daughter duo dishes out dhamakedar dance on Ghungroo from War, Esha Gupta hearts Insta video

A dad-daughter duo from Washington has left people thoroughly entertained with their smashing performance on the song Ghungroo from the film War. Read more

Watch: ‘Incompetent man’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over farmer protests