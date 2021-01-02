Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Omar Abdullah says vaccines belong to no political party after Akhilesh Yadav's 'BJP vaccine' comment and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Omar Abdullah says vaccines belong to no political party after Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘BJP vaccine’ comment and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 21:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’ says Omar Abdullah after Akhilesh Yadav rejects Covid-19 vaccine. (PTI)

‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’: Omar Abdullah after Akhilesh Yadav rejects Covid-19 vaccine

Reacting to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s rejection of Covid-19 vaccines, Jammu Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said he would “happily get” a vaccine when his turn comes and that vaccines belong to humanity and no political party. Read more

After Magenta Line, Delhi Metro’s Pink Line to go driverless by mid-2021

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said that after the 37 km long Magenta line (Janakpuri West–Botanical Garden) the 59-km long Pink Line (Majlis Park–Shiv Vihar) will also have driverless operations by the middle of 2021. Read more

CDS General Bipin Rawat visits air bases in eastern sector, meets frontline soldiers



In his first official engagement outside the Capital in the New Year, chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited India’s forward air bases in the eastern sector and interacted with frontline soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh. Read more



Bharat Biotech’s vaccine gets clearance from expert panel: All you need to know about Covaxin’s efficacy, price

Apart from Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine, the other vaccine candidate that is all set to get restricted emergency-use approval in the coming days is Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Read more

BCCI set to back five Indian players sent in isolation, investigation launched - Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India will back Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, and Navdeep Saini as the general consensus is that there hasn’t been any deliberate breach from their end, reported news agency PTI. Read more

Watch: Boyfriend surprises nurse with proposal who was giving him Covid-19 vaccine

There is something extremely sweet about videos that show people proposing to their partners. They often leave people with a warn feeling in their hearts. Case in point, this video of an EMS supervisor named Robby Vargas-Cortes proposing to his boyfriend, Eric Vanderlee. Read more

Day 1 of dry run concludes as two Covid-19 vaccines await final nod
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Himachal receives first snowfall of New Year
by HT Correspondent
22-year-old woman found dead in Samba, in-laws detained
by HT Correspondent
Covid vaccine: Dry run conducted at three hospitals in Shimla
by HT Correspondent
