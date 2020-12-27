Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: On 2020’s last Mann Ki Baat PM Modi hails Kashmiri Saffron and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 12:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Prime Minister delved into the world of Kashmiri Kesar (saffron) in the latest episode of Mann ki Baat on Sunday morning (PTI)

Saffron has been associated with Kashmir for centuries: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Invoking the words of Abul Fazal the Prime Minister delved into the world of Kashmiri Kesar (saffron) in the latest episode of Mann ki Baat on Sunday morning.“If we talk about quality, then Kashmiri saffron is very unique, and entirely different from the saffron found in other countries.” Read More

‘Time to ensure our products are world class’: Modi on last ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged India’s manufacturers and industry leaders to amplify the call for ‘vocal for local’ by making more and more indigenous products. He also said that the manufacturers should ensure that the country’s products are world class. Read more

Express train overshoots red signal by 500 metres, crew suspended



Passengers of the Tata Nagar-bound Danapur-Tata express were left stranded for hours after the train overshot the red signal at Hatidah Junction falling under Danapur rail division of the Eastern Central Railway on Saturday morning. Read More



India stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane matches Virat Kohli’s feat, slams superb century against Australia in Melbourne

Ajinkya Rahane slammed his 12th Test century and first as captain as India drove away the advantage on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia on Sunday.Rahane got to his century with a square cut off Pat Cummins’ ball that raced away to the fence. Read More

Harsh Goenka’s creative tweet of hope for the new year garners praise from tweeple

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has shared a post on Twitter about the ending of the eventful year 2020 and nurturing hope for the upcoming new year. The year 2020 may have left the world at a standstill with the spread of a deadly virus. Read More

Mirza Ghalib 223rd birth anniversary: 20 couplets by the Mughal era Urdu poet that capture the pathos of love

Occupying a place of pride in the world of literature, Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan, who wrote under the pen name ‘Ghalib’ is one of the most quotable Urdu poets whose sher or couplets Read More

Kangana Ranaut’s first director, Anurag Basu, says he doesn’t understand her public persona: ‘There are two Kanganas’

Director Anurag Basu has said that he doesn’t meet Kangana Ranaut very often, but when he does, it’s like the old times. He said that he doesn’t understand the public persona that Kangana has developed. Read More

Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi

Bollywood actor Salman Khan turned 55 on December 27. Salman was seen at his Panvel farmhouse. He cut a cake at midnight with the paparazzi outside his farmhouse. “I’m not celebrating my birthday this year, it’s just me and my family,” he said. Watch

