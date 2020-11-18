News updates from Hindustan Times: On Ajit Pawar’s ‘united Maharashtra’ comment, Yediyurappa says ‘Marathis belong to us too’ and all the latest news

Karnataka Chief minister B S Yediyurappa said Maratha Development Authority has been set up for the development of the Marathis living in Karnataka. (PTI)

‘Marathis belong to us too’: Yediyurappa on Ajit Pawar’s ‘united Maharashtra’ comment

Stoking the 70-year-long border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over areas like Belgaum, Karwar and Nipani, Mahrashtra deputy chief minister and Karnataka chief minister locked horns on Wednesday. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was first to begin as he broached the issue, paying tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray. Read more

Indian-American Arun Majumdar may find place in Biden’s ‘diverse cabinet’

As president-elect Joe Biden along with vice president-elect Kamala Harris aim to make a “diverse cabinet”, media reports suggest that Arun Majumdar could be a part of the administration’s cabinet. Read more

Shakib Al Hasan threatened case: Bangladesh Home Minister says strong action will be taken - Report

Bangladesh’s Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said that strong action will be taken against the person who had allegedly issued death threats to Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for inaugurating a Kali puja pandal in Kolkata. Read more

Renault reveals showcar version of sub-compact SUV Kiger, India launch soon

Renault has officially named its upcoming sub-compact SUV as Kiger and is preparing it to enter the lucrative but closely-contested segment which features the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, the newly-launched Sonet from Kia and Urban Cruiser from Toyota as well as the upcoming Nissan Magnite. Read more

Step inside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s luxurious Delhi home which is filled with photos of kids Aryan, AbRam, Suhana

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his interior designer wife Gauri Khan are opening the doors to the Delhi home for a lucky winner of a contest. Gauri, in partnership with a travel brand, is letting fans get a peek inside her home in the city’s Panchsheel Park. Read more

‘Butterfly baby’: Dad uses sweet pillow trick to wake up kid. Watch

Cue your “awws” because this is a video which will make you say the word several times as it’s absolutely adorable. It captures a heartwarming moment between a dad and his kid. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the father using an unusual pillow trick to wake up his sleepy toddler. Watch

Watch: After polls, protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan against Imran Khan’s PTI

Massive protests have broken out in Gilgit-Baltistan region against Imran Khan’s party PTI over alleged rigging of polls. Major opposition parties including the Pakistan People’s Party led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and & the PML-N of former PM Nawaz Sharif have been protesting against the government over the issue. Watch