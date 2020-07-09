News updates from Hindustan Times: On India being 3rd worst-hit by Covid-19, health minister points to cases per million and all the latest news

Releasing the daily data on Covid-19 situation in the country, the health ministry said on Thursday that around 62.08 per cent of patients have recovered so far. (ANI file photo)

On India being third worst-affected by Covid-19, Harsh Vardhan points to cases per million

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said in Thursday that though India has become the third most affected country by the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important to understand this in the correct perspective. Read more

Covid-19: Plasma therapy to start in BHU from Thursday

Plasma therapy to treat coronavirus disease patients will begin in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi from Thursday. The decision was taken in a meeting of BHU administration with divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal and district magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma late on Wednesday evening. Read more

Madhya Pradesh CM congratulates Ujjain police for Vikas Dubey’s arrest, says he didn’t understand Mahakal

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated the state police for arresting dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of eight policemen in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. Read more

Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro now the ‘poster boy’ for dubious Covid treatment

After months of touting an unproven anti-malaria drug as a treatment for the new coronavirus, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is turning himself into a test case live before millions of people as he swallows hydroxychloroquine pills on social media and encourages others to do the same. Read more

Ganguly’s statement regarding Asia Cup holds no weight: PCB

Media director of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Samiul Hasan Burney believes Sourav Ganguly’s claims that the Asia Cup 2020 stands cancelled has no merit and instead it’s up to the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) to decide on the fate of the tournament. Read more

Fries, pancakes, brownies: Oil-free recipes perfect for healthy snacking

Trying to get healthy is one of the best life decisions one can take, focusing on one’s mental and physical health is extremely important, after all, your body is a temple. When people try to get fitter, they cut down the consumption of oil completely. Read more

Mask Paraottas take social media by storm. Seen these yet?

With masks being the new normal, you’ve probably seen various kinds doing the rounds of the Internet. From designers ones to those with pictures and even the DIY versions, there are several varieties of masks. However, these special ones really stand out. Read more

Watch: India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS