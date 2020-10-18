Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Only 30% business for Maharashtra hotels and restaurants in slow turnaround and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 13:00 IST

By hindustatimes. com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbaikars have returned to restaurants but not in the strength seen before Covid-19 outbreak, says an industry body. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)

Only 30% business for Maharashtra hotels and restaurants in slow turnaround

The hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra have seen a sharp decline in patrons after reopening of business following almost a seven-month-long closure due to Covid-19 triggered lockdown. Read more

‘Private madrassas will be regulated and not closed’: Assam education minister

The Assam government to disband the madrassa board in the state. Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the decision has been taken based on certain research. Sarma added that the private madrassas will be regulated and not closed. Watch here

‘Little ball of sunshine’: Video of human holding a tiny duck is all about cuteness

Have you come across videos showing tiny animals being all adorable that may instantly fill you up with a sense of happiness? If you know what we are talking about, then this video of a tiny baby duck will make you feel the same. Watch here

Hrithik Roshan rocks the traditional hand woven pocket squares in style and these pictures are proof

Fusing tradition with trend, Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan was seen rooting for the weavers and giving him a “positive push” by flaunting some of their fashion forward fabrics. Read more

Back on court, feeling the adrenaline

It was a week that saw some of the top Indian players get back to their normal world—travel, hotels and the feel of the adrenaline rush of top-flight international sport. Read more

BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
Oct 18, 2020 12:52 IST
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
Oct 18, 2020 12:45 IST
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
Oct 18, 2020 13:09 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 caseload drops; EU, US see record rise
Oct 18, 2020 12:01 IST

Burj Khalifa: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani dance like there’s no tomorrow
Oct 18, 2020 13:07 IST
Covid-19 rate among dentists less than 1%: Report
Oct 18, 2020 13:06 IST
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
Oct 18, 2020 13:09 IST
Watch: Tara Sutaria’s awwwdorable chemistry with this puppy
Oct 18, 2020 13:08 IST
