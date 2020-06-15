Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance, says Rahul Gandhi slamming govt over Covid-19 crisis and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 12:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to attack government on Covid-19 lockdown

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his attack on the government over the Covid-19 crisis, this time using the famous scientist Albert Einstein’s quote to criticise the nationwide lockdown. Read more

2 Indian high commission staffers missing in Pakistan; tit-for-tat suspected

Two Indian high commission staffers posted in Islamabad have gone missing on Monday morning, people familiar with the developments told Hindustan Times. Read more

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition launched in the US and South Korea



Samsung is finally out with its much-anticipated BTS Editions of Galaxy S20+ smartphones alongside Galaxy Buds+. The Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS Edition unlocked version will be up for pre-order in the US starting June 19 till July 8. Read more



‘Greg Chappell disrupted a solid team’: Harbhajan Singh opens up on ‘lowest point’ of his career

Veteran India cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes the 2007 ODI World Cup was the lowest point of his career. India were eliminated from the tournament in the first round itself after losing to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Read more

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Why? The question that haunts Sushant’s paternal home in Patna

A mix of grief and incredulity engulfed the paternal residence of Sushant Singh Rajput after the news came that the 34-year-old actor, a chirpy young man at the pinnacle of his Bollywood career, was found dead at his Mumbai home. Read more

Anand Mahindra posts video of liquor shop’s contactless pickup method. Calls it ‘clever but crude’. Watch

With people all over the world increasingly looking for ways to shop and commute with as little contact as possible, new techniques to achieve this have come up. Read more

Delhi sees over 2K covid cases in a single day, BJP plans digital rallies

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Watch to know more

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

16-year-old Gurugram returnee tests positive in Faridkot, 21 active Covid-19 cases in district
Jun 15, 2020 13:16 IST
Bhumi Pednekar’s touching note on Sonchiriya co-star Sushant Singh Rajput
Jun 15, 2020 13:13 IST
‘Worship on Wheels’: Bengaluru church holds drive-in service
Jun 15, 2020 13:10 IST
Planning to visit Kerala: Read these govt guidelines before travelling to the state
Jun 15, 2020 13:07 IST
