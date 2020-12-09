Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Opposition leaders meet President, seek repeal of farm laws and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Dec 09, 2020

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Opposition leaders meet President, seek repeal of farm laws. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Opposition leaders meet President, seek repeal of farm laws

A delegation of opposition parties on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind to seek repeal of the three new farm laws enacted in September this year, alleging that the government had “insulted” the farmers by getting these passed in Parliament in an “undemocratic” manner without any discussion and consultations. Read more

‘Really impressed to see how far you’ve come’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress

The foreign envoys, who travelled to Hyderabad on Wednesday to visit two biotech companies working on Covid-19 vaccines, said they are impressed by the progress made by Indian drug companies. Read more

If farmers don’t stand up today, they will be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi after meeting President over farm laws



A delegation of opposition parties including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) chief Sharad Pawar met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, demanding roll back of three farm laws passed by Parliament recently. Read more



Want to be remembered as one who always put his hand up for the team: Parthiv Patel

A career spanning 18 years, featuring only 25 Tests and 38 ODIs could be viewed as a career of unfulfilled ambitions. But Parthiv Patel’s cricket-journey is not just about how much he played, but also how he played and what he was part of along the way. Read more

IAF objects to Anil Kapoor’s costume in AK vs AK trailer, actor issues clarification

After raising objections against Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and taking Dharma Productions to court, the Indian Air Force has expressed objections against another one of Netflix’s movies, AK vs AK. Read more

Chris Evans’ woke up to see the sweetest thing ever… his dog staring at him. Watch

It’s no secret that Chris Evans loves his dog Dodger. He often takes to Intagram to share sweet moments of interaction with his lovely pet. His recent post is no different and it may leave you with a warm feeling in your heart. Read more

Spanx: New mom Katy Perry shares secret to her post-baby body

Katy Perry loves to keep it real, and the 36-year-old pop singer who has belted out hits like I Kissed A Girl, TGIF, Bon Appetit, Roar, among others, is giving her fans and followers the down low on ‘what makes a woman.’ Read more

