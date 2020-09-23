News updates from Hindustan Times: Opposition leaders to meet President at 5pm on farm bills and all the latest news

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh meeting Rajya Sabha MPs who were protesting at Gandhi statue against their suspension from the House, over farm bill fracas, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Opposition leaders to meet President today amid Parliament boycott over farm bills

Opposition parties will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday amid the ongoing row over farm bills. Only five opposition leaders will be allowed to meet the President at 5 PM , reports said. Read more

‘Not joined any party as of now’: Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey after voluntary retirement

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday said he is yet to join any political party and has also not taken any decision in this regard. Pandey was speaking to media after opting for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) in a sudden development on Tuesday evening. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘They were all just personal runs’ - MS Dhoni batting at No. 7 ‘makes no sense’ to Gautam Gambhir

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir was surprised to see MS Dhoni bat so down the order, despite Chennai Super Kings chasing a huge 217-run target to win. In a still chase on Tuesday night, the likes of Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav batted at No. 4, 5 and 6 respectively while Dhoni reserved himself for No. 7. Read more

Ayushmann Khurrana only Indian actor on Time’s 100 most influential list, Deepika Padukone praises actor

Ayushmann Khurrana has been named among world’s 100 most influential people by the Time Magazine. The actor took to Instagram to share how “honoured” he was to be a part of the group. He shares the honour with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, too, has been named in the list. Read more

Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV launched in India at ₹8.40 lakh

Toyota on Wednesday launched the Urban Cruiser SUV in the Indian market starting at ₹8.40 lakh. The company has announced that the deliveries of the new SUV will start from mid-October. Read more

Engrave Apple devices in 6 Indian languages, other perks you can get from Apple’s India online store from today

Apple’s online store in India is all set to go live today. The site still mentions it’s ‘coming soon’ for now and is expected to go live ‘shortly’, but a quick glance tells you that the store, when it goes live, will offer shopping assistance, free no-contact delivery, different payment options, free sessions to understand how to use your device better, being able to engrave your Apple devices in six Indian languages, etc. Read more

Have the Covid-19 numbers dropped in India?

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; government’s 5-pt plan to check oxygen shortage; HC stays order on 80% Covid quota in hospitals; Air India discusses flights overs scenic spots after Qantas flies over barrier reef. Watch