News updates from Hindustan Times: Opposition targets UP govt after Vikas Dubey’s encounter and all the latest news

Gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested from Mahakal temple in Ujjain, nearly 650 km from Kanpur on Thursday morning. (ANI file photo)

‘Dead men tell no tales’: Oppn aims at UP govt after Vikas Dubey’s encounter

Gangster Vikas Dubey’s death in a police encounter early on Friday morning triggered sharp attacks from opposition parties who alleged that the gangster arrested less than 24 hours earlier from a temple in Ujjain had been killed to shield the people who had protected him. Read more

1 lakh km of road built using plastic waste, govt aims to double it

The central government has been using plastic waste in road construction to properly utilise the material which otherwise is not recycled. So far, one lakh kilometre of road has been constructed using plastic waste, Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan reported. Read more

‘Will seek President’s views’: Chhattisgarh Governor on pending bills

Chhattisgarh governor Anusuiya Uikey on Thursday said that she will consult the President and University Grants Commission (UGC) after three senior ministers of the state’s Congress government met her urging to clear bills that curtails her powers to make appointments in the universities in the state. Read more

China cities declare flood ‘red alerts’ as extreme weather threats surge

Four cities along China’s Yangtze river have declared top-level flood warnings over the past two days after torrential rain triggered landslides and inundated roads and farmland, with parts of the river threatening to burst its banks. Read more

Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Five interesting facts from former India captain’s historic career

Former India captain and Test cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar celebrates his 71st birthday on Friday. The former right-handed batsman had a historic career in which he went on to score 10,000+ Test runs for the country. Gavaskar was the first cricketer in history to surpass the 10,000 runs mark in the longest format. Read more

Dil Bechara Title Song: Sushant Singh Rajput rues getting friendzoned in impressive single take song

Disney+ Hotstar has shared the first song from their highly anticipated film, Dil Bechara. The title song features late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the star of his college, wowing everyone with a cool dance performance. The song has been shot entirely in a single take. Read more

Exclusive: Inside the Apple Watch’s dance tracking algorithms

When Apple said at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that it can tell you how many calories you spent while dancing, it piqued our interest. Traditional workouts are repetitive, something algorithms excel at tracking. Compared to that, a dance is as erratic as a Twitter trend. Read more

World Population Day 2020: Raising awareness about the health and rights of women amid the coronavirus pandemic

World Population Day is observed each year on July 11th in an attempt to increase awareness about issues regarding global population. First established by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme in 1989, it marks the day that the world reached the population of 5 billion in the year 1987. Read more

Moonwalker Dr Buzz Aldrin shares throwback picture of Earth taken from space in 1969. It’s enthralling

“Beautiful,” “amazing,” or “mesmerising,” are few among the many adjectives you will be inclined to use to react to this throwback image recently shared on Twitter. Dr Buzz Aldrin, the astronaut who walked on the moon, wrote “This view of home never gets old” and shared the image. Read more

Watch: Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro