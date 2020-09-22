News updates from Hindustan Times: Opposition to boycott Rajya Sabha over suspension of MPs and all the latest news

Congress MP Rajiv Satav (R) and AAP MP Sanjay Singh stage a protest over their suspension from the remaining Monsoon Session of Parliament over the ruckus created in Rajya Sabha (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other updates from Hindustan Times.

Opposition to boycott Rajya Sabha until MPs’ suspension is revoked

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Tuesday that the suspension of eight Opposition members should be revoked and the Opposition would boycott the proceedings of the House till the demand is met. Read more

India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism

India on Tuesday rejected Pakistan’s contention that the Kashmir issue is one of the most long-standing disputes at the United Nations (UN), saying Islamabad should instead focus on the unfinished task of tackling terrorism. Read more

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK: MS Dhoni five sixes away from joining Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina in elite T20 list

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be the clear favourites when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the opening game of the contest. Dhoni needs five sixes to take his total tally to 300 in T20 cricket. Read more

Khaali Peeli trailer: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are on the run from Jaideep Ahlawat

The makers of Khaali Peeli have dropped the first trailer for the film online. The movie stars Ananya Panday as a young woman on the run who ends up in Ishaan Khatter’s taxi, striking a cool new partnership. Khaali Peeli is a story about two childhood sweethearts, Pooja and Blackie, who get separated during their young age but are brought back together by a crazy situation. Read more

Over 500,000 Activision accounts hacked, Call of Duty players’ data, password at risk

A massive data breach at Activision has let hackers access usernames and passwords of over hundreds of thousands of its customer accounts. Reported by Dexerto, more than 500,000 Activision accounts have been hacked and the user credentials have been publicly leaked for Call of Duty players and others. Read more

Ducati rides in Scrambler 1100 Pro in India at ₹11.95 lakh

Ducati on Tuesday launched the Scrambler 1100 Pro in the Indian market at ₹11.95 lakh. The higher Scrambler 1100 ‘Sport Pro’ is priced at ₹13.74 lakh. This is the second new BS 6-compliant motorcycle from the iconic Italian bike maker after the Panigale V2 which was introduced back in August. Read more

Go for a holiday, hug strangers: Tweeple share what they’d do if the pandemic disappeared

Remember back when on New Year’s Eve in 2019 you made a list of things you wanted to do in 2020? Things like travel more, try new cuisines, go to the gym every day, visit family and friends more often - and many more such ideas and resolutions made up the plan for the next year. Read more

‘Not the NDA of old’: Will Sukhbir Badal’s SAD snap BJP ties? | On The Record

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on the issue of the contentious agricultural bills. As its ties with the BJP have come under strain over the issue, the SAD is yet to decide on the continuation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Watch