News updates from Hindustan Times: Opposition urges home minister to spare a minute to answer China question and all the latest news

‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff

The Opposition parties are attacking the government over the border standoff with China. Leading the charge is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has accused the government of hiding the truth. Read more

Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia

Delhi is likely to have over five lakh Covid-19 cases by the end of July and 80,000 beds would be needed to accommodate the infected patients, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday, a day after L-G Anil Baijal revoked the AAP government’s order to reserve beds in Delhi government hospitals for its residents. Read more

Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction

The coinage “Corona Express” by Mamata Banerjee to trains ferrying migrant workers will turn into an “exit express” for the Trinamool, home minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday, sharpening the attack on the Bengal chief minister at a virtual rally. Read more

Coronavirus may have been spreading in China since August 2019: Harvard research

The coronavirus might have been spreading in China as early as August last year, according to Harvard Medical School research based on satellite images of hospital travel patterns and search engine data, but China dismissed the report as “ridiculous”. Read more

I’ve never disclosed this but here is how Dhoni was picked: Syed Kirmani narrates MSD’s selection story

It sounds only fitting to know that India’s first finest wicket-keeper was responsible for giving Indian cricket its best ‘keeper batsman. Years ago, when Syed Kirmani – India’s first World Cup winning wicket-keeper – was the chairman of selectors with the Indian cricket team, his eyes spotted a talent who would not only go on to become India’s answer behind the stumps for years to come, but also emerge as the country’s most successful captain of all time. Read more

20-minute-old baby elephant ‘dances’ while taking first steps. Video is beyond adorable

This baby elephant may just be 20-minute-old, but it is already making people go gaga. A video shows the little one taking its first awkward and clumsy steps, under the supervision of an adult elephant. What’s even more heartening is the way the baby takes its steps which almost make it seem like it is dancing. Read more

Happy 35 Birthday Sonam Kapoor: Best looks of Bollywood’s OG style diva

Born to the actor and producer Anil Kapoor on June 9th 1985, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has made a name for herself through her acting abilities and her impeccable fashion sense. Her introduction to Bollywood was as an assistant director in Sanjay Lela Bhansali’s 2005 film Black. He subsequently cast her in his 2007 romantic drama Sawarriya. Read more