News updates from Hindustan Times: Others can offload cargo, but not Indian-crewed ships at China’s ports and all the latest news

According to the ministry of external affairs, a total of 39 Indian crew members of two cargo vessels have been stranded in waters off the Chinese ports of Jingtang and Caofeidian for weeks. (Reuters | Representational image)

Others can offload cargo, but not Indian-crewed ships at Chinese ports: MEA

India on Thursday said foreign vessels had been allowed to enter Chinese ports and discharge their cargo in the months during which two ships with dozens of Indian crew members were prevented from doing so on the grounds of Covid-19-related restrictions. Read more

‘Will talk to airport authorities’: Delhi health minister on Covid-19 positive UK flyers slipping out

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in the national capital will speak to airport authorities amid reports that two Covid-19-infected flyers from the United Kingdom had fled from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘We need to start strongly and build pressure on Rahane’, Justin Langer reveals how Australia plan to take advantage of Kohli’s absence

After crushing the Indians in the Adelaide Test by 8 wickets, Australia are now looking to capitalize on the absence of Virat Kohli when they face India in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Read more

The Midnight Sky movie review: There’s no dawn at the end of George Clooney’s disastrously dull Netflix film

Fancy spending two hours wondering if George Clooney’s beard has grown longer before your eyes? Well, it’s your lucky day. The Midnight Sky is the movie for you. Read more

You might control Apple’s next AirPods earbuds with your tongue

Until now Apple’s AirPods wireless earbuds came with a click gesture to control the music playback, incoming calls among other features. However, the company has now been granted a new patent that suggests future AirPods to feature new set of gestures, none of which include touching it directly. Read more

Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan: Your fashion guide for Christmas and New Year’s amid the pandemic

It seems this year has reduced our outings to grocery runs and our dressing up to putting on a jacket over our pyjamas, and with the number of coronavirus cases on the rise it seems Christmas and New Year’s will also be spent at home. Read more

Jugalbandi of classical Instruments and Jingle Bells impresses Anand Mahindra

Christmas is just a few hours away. People across the world have already started celebrating the big day but in ways that ensure safety. There are certain things without which this holiday seems incomplete. Read more

Raghav Chadha alleges BJP workers vandalised his office; tweets videos

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha alleged that his office was vandalised by goons from the BJP. The AAP leader also posted several videos of the attack on social media and said that the BJP goons warned him over his party’s support to protesting farmers. Watch here