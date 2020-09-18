News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi inaugurates Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi inaugurates Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the historical Kosi Rail Mega Bridge to the nation and inaugurated new rail lines and electrification projects in Bihar via video-conferencing. Read more

India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room

United States, India, Australia and Japan are in conversation to decide the venue and date of QUAD security dialogue next month, which will be followed by the 2 plus 2 dialogue between India and US here. Read more

Amazon Alexa app on Android and iOS gets Hindi support

Amazon rolled out Hindi language support for Alexa last year. On the completion of one year, Amazon has now made Alexa available in Hindi for Android and iOS devices. Read more

Gulzar to recount encounters with stalwarts of Indian cinema in upcoming book

From Satayajit Ray to R D Burman, and Kishore Kumar to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, celebrated lyricist-writer-film director Gulzar will recount his encounters with stalwarts of Indian cinema, art, and literature in his new book slated to release in 2021, announced publishing house Penguin Random House India on Thursday. Read more

IPL 2020: Not Kohli or de Villiers, Sunil Gavaskar picks player who could be a match-winner for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been perennial underperformers in the Indian Premier League. Despite boasting some of the biggest names in cricket, RCB have been unable to stamp their authority in the IPL. Read more

Oddly satisfying video of ice cube in a cup of coffee will amuse you

Anyone who spends time on the Internet knows that it is filled with videos which are oddly satisfying. Read more

Kia Sonet launched in India at starting price of ₹6.71 lakh

Kia on Friday launched the much awaited Sonet subcompact SUV in the Indian market starting at an introductory price of ₹6.71 lakh for the base HTE variant, extending up to ₹11.99 lakh for the top of the line GTX+ variant. Read more