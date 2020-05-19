News updates from Hindustan Times: Over 50% of Delhi’s Covid-19 fatalities are over 60 years of age and all the latest news

Medics attend to patients at a government hospital, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, Monday, May 18, 2020. (PTI)

Covid-19: Over 50% of Delhi’s fatalities are over 60 years of age

Delhi currently has 5,638 active Covid-19 cases after 4,750 people were declared recovered out of a tally of 10,554, the state government’s health department said.The death toll in the national capital is now 166 with a fatality rate of 1.57 per cent. Read more.

GST rate cut to boost demand may be counterproductive, say finance ministry officials

The GST exemption will make output tax as zero and thus the input-tax credit would be blocked, which will be added to the cost making the product costlier, the officials with direct knowledge of the matter said requesting anonymity. Read more.

12 fresh cases in Kerala, no community spread, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala has reported 12 coronavirus virus cases on Tuesday as stranded expatriates and people stuck in other states started returning in large numbers, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan adding among fresh cases four are Gulf returnees and 8 came from other states. Read more.

‘Quit wildlife trade, get cash’: Chinese provinces to farmers amid pandemic pressure

China is offering to cash to farmers to wean them off breeding exotic and wild animals as global pressure grows on the country to stop illegal trade in wildlife blamed for the ongoing pandemic. Read more.

Won’t spar at camp unless there is a solution: Mary Kom

Sparring is an essential part of training for boxers and Mary Kom said boxers would not be comfortable in present circumstances. Read more.

The ugly face of Middle India

As of this writing, I have no clue when the lockdown will finally end. The economy is in trouble. The government’s estimates of when we would flatten the Covid curve have been shattered --- we should have turned things around by the middle of May—but the number of infections keeps rising. Read more.

Congratulate Moose, the therapy pooch, who just got an honorary dogtorate degree

It is that time of the year again when students are moving the tassel towards the left and throwing their black caps up in the air to mark their graduation from higher education institutions. Read more.

Thousands of migrants gather at Mumbai’s Bandra to board special train to Bihar

A crowd of more than 2,000 migrant workers gathered near Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus on Tuesday morning. The workers were attempting to board a Shramik special train that was bound for Bihar. The incident occurred at around 11.30 am as a message about a Shramik train headed for Bihar spread among migrant workers. The workers started walking towards the terminus along with their luggage in an attempt to board the train. Watch here.