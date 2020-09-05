News updates from Hindustan Times: P Chidambaram seeks explanation from PM Modi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other updates from Hindustan Times.

‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy

“I had predicted that total number of infections will reach 55 lakh by September 30. I am wrong. India will reach that number by September 20. By end September, the number may touch 65 lakh,” Chidambaram said in a series of tweets. Read more

‘Situation under control in Delhi, spike in Covid-19 cases due to increased testing’: CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Covid-19 situation in the national capital is “totally under control” despite the recent spike in daily cases, and urged people not to hesitate to go out and get tested. Read more

Must continue talks to ensure full restoration of peace: Rajnath Singh to Chinese defence minister

Defence minister Rajnath Singh held “frank and in-depth” discussions with his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on Friday over the border stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh as well as on India-China relations. Read here

Jacob Blake pleads not guilty to charges prior to Kenosha shooting

Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man whose shooting by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, reignited nationwide protests over racism and police brutality, pleaded not guilty on Friday to criminal charges filed prior to the shooting. Read more

‘Every woman who is with relatively more successful man isn’t a gold digger’: Taapsee Pannu

Actor Taapsee Pannu is calling out the treatment meted out to actor Rhea Chakraborty online. Rhea was the girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and is accused of abetment to suicide by his family. Read more

These are the top ten selling cars in August

Maruti’s dominance in the top selling cars in India is a no-brainer. As many as seven of them are expectedly on the list, including some of the models which have been ruling the segment for years. Read more

How an animator created creepy yet fascinating video of himself sitting inside his eyeball

Kevin Parry shared a video which shows himself sitting inside his own eyeball, and it’s absolutely intriguing to watch. However, it’s not just that video which has now enthralled people. Read more

Man, his car swept away by flash flood in UP’s Mathura

A man and his car were swept away by flash flood in Uttar Pradesh. The scary incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura. According to locals, the man is a police inspector and had come to drop a girl. Read more