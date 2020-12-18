News updates from Hindustan Times: Pak foreign minister accuses India of planning surgical strike and all the latest news

Pak foreign minister accuses India of planning surgical strike

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has claimed that India was planning a surgical strike on its neighbouring country to divert attention from issues it had been facing at home. Read more

Kerala HC asks govt to return Rs 10 crore it got from Guruvayur temple for flood relief

The Kerala High Court on Friday ordered the state government to return Rs 10 crore it had received from the Guruvayur Devasom Board towards the CM’s relief fund. In the order the court said the temple fund was meant to develop the shrine and its allied services and it was not proper to divert it for other reasons. Read more

Hyderabad company booked for fraud, scam bigger than Nirav Modi case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against a Hyderabad based company, Transstroy (India) Ltd, for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks of Rs 7,926 crore, officials said on Friday. Read more

Transporter marries employee without divorcing wife, booked for rape

A transporter is facing charges of rape, cheating and bigamy on the complaint of his second wife.The accused, a resident of Partap Colony, Mundian Kalan owns a transport company in Transport Nagar. Read more

Prithvi Shaw fails again in Adelaide Test: ‘Better for him if he is taken out of the team,’ says Nick Knight

When Prithvi Shaw made his Test debut at Rajkot against West Indies in the October of 2018, he was considered the next big thing of Indian batting. Hailing from Mumbai, Shaw had made a name for himself in age group cricket and followed that up with an impressive debut season in domestic cricket. Read more

Instagram crashes for Android users across the world, services restored now

Instagram has crashed for Android users across the world and many users have taken to Twitter to complain about the issue. People have been tweeting with #instagramdown and #instagramcrashing making these topics trend on the micro-blogging site. Read more

Urmila Matondkar says her husband Mohsin Akhtar, his family are constantly attacked by trolls: ‘There is a limit’

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar called the constant troll attacks on her husband, Mohsin Akhtar, and his family ‘unfortunate’. She also talked about her Wikipedia page being vandalised by miscreants, who changed her parents’ name on it. Read more

Artist brings nature and geometry together in surreal light sculptures. Watch

The use of light as a medium to create spellbinding artworks has a long and diversified history. For years, artists have used light and shadow to create temporary or permanent art pieces. Philipp Frank is one such creator whose videos, shared on Instagram, present viewers with a chance to experience surreal sculptures that he creates by projecting light on different natural surfaces - from tree trunks to mushroom to rocks. Read more

Watch: ‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that political parties, experts and even farmers had been demanding new farm laws for long, and assured that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism for crops will continue. Watch here