News updates from Hindustan Times: Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC, fitting response being given, says Army and all the latest news

This year has seen a number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan from across the LoC, especially in north Kashmir. (ANI file photo. Representative image)

Pakistan fired artillery guns in ceasefire violation along Line of Control, fitting response being given: Army

Indian Army on Thursday said Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Keran and Machhal Sectors of Kupwara district in the afternoon by firing artillery guns, mortars and other weapons. “Befitting response is being given,” the Army has said. Read more

Ex-Pak PM recalls ‘reverse-engineering of US missile’ to demonstrate his ties to military

In an attempt to demonstrate his ties with Pakistani military just days after hitting out at its leadership, ousted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has claimed that his government had reverse-engineered a US cruise missile to develop the country’s own missile programme. Read more

Kerala HC rejects former bishop’s plea to adjourn his trial in rape case

The Kerala High Court on Thursday rejected a petition of rape accused former bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal to adjourn the trial against him citing a big spurt in coronavirus cases in Kerala. In his plea, he said in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation his lawyers are finding it difficult to appear before the trial court in Kottayam and hearing can be resumed after two months once the situation normalises. Read more

J-K cops nab 2 drug smugglers in Samba, seize 13 kgs of poppy straw, Rs 27 lakh cash

Two narcotic smugglers were arrested and 13 kg of poppy straw (hukki) and Rs 27 lakh cash were seized from them in Samba district, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said Thursday. A police party while conducting searches of stranded trucks on Mansar Morh, intercepted a truck that led to the drug bust. Read more

2 British PMs benefited from slavery, admits Westminster

Two British prime ministers – Robert Peel and William Gladstone – are among top politicians who directly benefited from slave trade and indentured labour in India, America, West Indies and elsewhere, according to a major review of parliamentary art in Westminster released on Thursday. Read more

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma reaches 5000 runs in Indian Premier League, joins Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina in elite list

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma made his way into the record books in the IPL 2020 match No. 13 against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Rohit became the third cricketer to score 5000 runs in IPL after RCB captain Virat Kohli and CSK’s Suresh Raina. Read more

Mithila Palkar’s share about her granddad’s recovery from Covid tugs at people’s heartstrings

The ongoing pandemic has altered millions of lives. Among those who have found it difficult to adjust are senior citizens who often find it hard to understand why they cannot step out like earlier or have as many visitors come meet them. Read more

Ananya Panday charms in western and Indian look both and these throwbacks from Khaali Peeli’s first test look are proof

As fans excitedly wait on the edge for Maqbool Khan-directorial Khaali Peeli, lead star Ananya Panday added to the rising anticipation around the romantic thriller with throwback pictures from her first look test. Read more

Watch| Hathras case twist: UP top cop claims girl not raped; bid to stir caste tension