News updates from Hindustan Times: Pak military on damage control after MP says IAF pilot was released out of panic and all the latest news

Pak military on damage control after MP says IAF pilot was released out of panic

A Pakistani politician and the country's military on Thursday tried to control damage caused by his remarks in parliament that Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman had been released last year by Prime Minister Imran Khan's government after it panicked.

‘Guss ke maara’: Minister admits Pakistan’s role in Pulwama attack

A Pakistani minister on Thursday admitted its role in the Pulwama terror attack, bragging on the floor of parliament that his country had entered India and beaten it on its own soil.

‘India stands with France in fight against terrorism’, PM Modi condemns Nice knife attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the attacks in France, including one in Nice where three people were killed inside a church. A man armed with a knife attacked two women and a man at the Notre Dame Basilica in the southern city of Nice on Thursday morning before he was shot by police.

IPL 2020: KL Rahul reacts to being named India’s limited overs vice-captain for Australia tour

IPL 2020 has been quite a tournament for KL Rahul. While he has dominated the run charts, leading the Orange Cap race from the beginning, his role as captain of Kings XI Punjab has taken him through a roller-coaster ride.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to BMC shelling out Rs 82 lakh to fight case against her: ‘Spending public money to tease a girl’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shelling out Rs 82 lakh to fight their lawsuit against her. Kangana had sued the BMC for 'illegally' demolishing part of her office building in Mumbai.

Daisy safe: Tamannaah Bhatia looks radiant post Covid recovery in yellow Summer Plaid dress by Pink Porcupines

South starlet and Baahubali fame actor Tamannaah Bhatia has recently recovered from the Covid-19 infection and is back to work shooting for adverts and walking in fashion weeks looking in the pink of health.

23-year-olds meet for 30 minutes, decide to tie the knot. Their love story after 58 years of marriage will win you over

If you're searching for something to brighten up a gloomy day, this story of a couple who decided within 30 minutes of meeting that they want to spend the rest of their lives together may be just what the doctor ordered.

‘J&K turned into jail’: Mehbooba Mufti as cops detain protesting PDP leaders

Several PDP leaders were on Thursday detained by police as they tried to stage a protest against the new land laws notified by the Centre for Jammu and Kashmir.